Four Inter Milan Players To Start For Italy In EURO 2024 Opener Vs Albania

Nicolo Barella is one of four Inter Milan players who will be in the Italy starting eleven for their EURO 2024 opener against Albania.

Today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews, also predict that Federico Dimarco, Davide Frattesi, and Alessandro Bastoni will start tomorrow evening’s match.

There is no shortage of Inter representation in Italy’s squad for the Euros this summer.

Even with Francesco Acerbi absent there are five Nerazzurri players in total in Italy coach Luciano Spalletti’s squad for the tournament.

Spalletti has said that he is building around a “block” of Inter players this summer.

This means that the Nerazzurri players are not just part of the squad – they also make up key parts of the starting eleven.

The Azzurri coach wants to exploit the tactical chemistry that the Inter players have at club level in his starting eleven for the Euros.

Dimarco, Frattesi, and Bastoni will start tomorrow’s opening match of the Euros against Albania for Italy.

The Corriere report that Spalletti will also use a 3-5-2 formation, similar to Inter’s.

Frattesi will play in an attacking midfield role in that system, reports the Corriere.

Moreover, Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella will start against Albania, the newspaper anticipates.

The 27-year-old had been a doubt due to injury. He did not appear in either of Italy’s warmup friendly.

But Barella is now back in full training.

And the Corriere claim Barella will be ready to play at the heart of the Azzurri midfield. According to the report he will start rather than come on as a substitute.

The Corriere’s complete predicted Italy starting eleven is as follows:

Italy (3-4-2-1): Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Calafiori; Chiesa, Barella, Jorginho, Dimarco; Frattesi, Pallegrini; Scamacca.