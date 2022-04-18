Four injured Bruins players won't join team on road trip originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins will remain short-handed for their two-game road trip this week.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed Monday that four injured B's players will not travel with the team: Winger David Pastrnak, defenseman Hampus Lindholm, goaltender Linus Ullmark and winger Jesper Froden. The hope is that Pastrnak and Lindholm will return when the B's play at TD Garden this weekend.

“That’s the plan,” Cassidy said. “They should be ready that week before [the playoffs start], and maybe as early as this weekend. I’m ruling them out for Tuesday-Thursday, not Saturday-Sunday.”

Pastrnak and Lindholm have been out since the first week of April. Ullmark exited Thursday's loss to the Ottawa Senators after taking a slapshot to the facemask. Froden suffered a lower-body injury in Saturday's win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

With Ullmark out, Jeremy Swayman likely will start in net for both games on the road trip. Troy Grosenick will serve as his backup.

Froden had been filling in for Pastrnak on the second line. Cassidy said Monday that Curtis Lazar will take over the role.

The Bruins will take on the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night. They'll finish off the brief trip in Pittsbrugh on Thursday. Seven games remain in the regular season.