Four injured in accident near Fidelity

Aug. 7—Four people were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 11:59 a.m. Friday on Missouri Highway 59, a mile south of Fidelity in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

One of the drivers, Zachary R. Scofield, 26, of Joplin, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West with serious injuries. A passenger in Scofield's vehicle, Christopher L. Britt, 36, of Webb City, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries. The driver of the second vehicle, Christopher A. Jennings, 35, and his passenger, Dakota M. Gollhofer, 20, both of Carthage, were treated for minor injuries at Mercy Hospital Carthage.

Scofield was driving westbound and attempting a U-turn when the car collided with Jennings' northbound pickup truck, the patrol said.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.