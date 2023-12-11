Four incredible 49ers stats that show offense's dominance vs. Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers' offense was at its most explosive in the team's 28-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

Led by quarterback Brock Purdy, the unit's dominance on the day left Seahawks coach Pete Carroll visibly frustrated and featured all of San Francisco's star weapons, from Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey to Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle.

But to really grasp just how extraordinary of a day the offense had in Week 14, here are a few stats that put things into perspective, per the 49ers:

The 49ers' offense registered 527 total yards on the day, marking the most yards in a single game this season by the team and the most yards San Francisco has registered since their 48-46 victory over the New Orleans Saints during the 2019 NFL season (516 total yards).

The 49ers' offense averaged 9.9 yards per play Sunday, marking the team’s highest average yards per play in a single game since averaging 9.9 yards per play against the Buffalo Bills in 2012.

In Purdy (368 passing yds.), Aiyuk (126 receiving yards), Samuel (149 receiving yards) and McCaffrey (145 rushing yards), the 49ers became the first team to have at least one player with 300 or more passing yards, two players with 100 or more receiving yards and one player with 100 or more rushing yards in the same game since the Baltimore Ravens in 2022 [QB Lamar Jackson (passing and rushing), TE Mark Andrews, WR Rashod Bateman]. It also marked the first time the 49ers have accomplished the feat in a single game since Oct. 7, 2012, against the Buffalo Bills [QB Alex Smith, TE Vernon Davis, WR Michael Crabtree, RB Frank Gore].

The 49ers scored a touchdown on their opening possession for the eighth time this season and have scored a NFL-high 59 points on the opening possession of games this season. The team’s 59 points on opening possessions this season is the second-most points scored by an NFL team on opening possessions through their first 13 games since at least 2000.

The explosiveness of the 49ers' offense isn't lost on coach Kyle Shanahan, who was asked after the game if he has had a unit of this caliber before.

"We got so many guys who can get such big plays on little plays," Shanahan told reporters. "We went for a big play early in the game, tried to get George and BA down the middle, and the two hook defenders were deep in the safety. Some of my favorite plays by Brock in the day because he just went to a check down, which was the right answer, and Deebo was the 5-yard check down, and he got 30 on it. So, that happens on a lot of our stuff.

"Then the more they come up, then you can kind of get those easy big plays. ... So, got a lot of explosive guys, but when you're not just one dimensional in that way, you hope it's a matter of time and just how it plays out.”

There are plenty of mouths to feed on offense for San Francisco, but when any of those stars gets the ball in his hands, fans can bet it will be an exciting play. And that's a cool thought for Purdy.

"I'm a part of a special group," Purdy told reporters after the game. "Any one of our guys, any one of our eligibles, you get the ball in their hands, and then they can go do the rest -- break tackles, obviously have pull-away, breakaway speed. I mean, we see it every game. So, to throw like a 5-yard pass or even a deep ball, it doesn't matter.

"We’ve got playmakers."

