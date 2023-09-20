Advertisement

Four ideal waiver-wire adds for Week 3 'NFL Fantasy Live'

NFL Highlights

NFL Network's Adam Rank explains why you should rush to the waiver wire to claim the following players in fantasy football for Week 3 of the 2023 season: Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz, Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell, Denver Broncos WR Marvin Mims Jr. and Detroit Lions RB Craig Reynolds.