Four Huskers qualify for US Women’s Volleyball U21 national team

Four current and future Nebraska Cornhuskers have qualified for the United States Women’s National Volleyball U21 National Team. Sophomores Andi Jackson and Bergen Reilly will be joined by 2025 commits Campbell Flynn and Teraya Sigler when the United States goes to Toronto to play in the U21 NORCECA Continental Championship.

Heather Olmstead, the head coach of the BYU women’s volleyball team, will coach the team. Olmstead expressed gratitude at being named head coach.

“Coaching for USA Volleyball is one of the highest honors in our sport. It’s a humbling opportunity for me to learn from some of the best coaches and players in the United States. (U.S. Women’s Head Coach) Karch Kiraly and his staff have done an incredible job with the culture and performance of USA Volleyball. The chance to lead any U.S. team is an honor. I’m very grateful and excited to have this opportunity to work with this talented group of athletes and staff.”

Olmstead will be joined by assistant coaches Alex Dunphy of Stanford and Jaylen Reyes of Nebraska. U21 NORCECA Continental Championship will begin on Tuesday in Toronto.

This makes our Big Red heart swell ♥️🥹 Just a few Huskers training & coaching in Anaheim with the NORCECA Final 6 team and the U21 Women's Jr. National Team!#GBR • @usavolleyball pic.twitter.com/FBHYKeXZ6l — Nebraska Volleyball (@HuskerVB) June 22, 2024

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire