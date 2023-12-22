Four High Desert football players sign a National Letter on Intent on early signing day

Four High Desert athletes signed a National Letter of Intent to continue their football careers at universities across the country.

Oak Hills offensive tackle Paki Finau highlighted the list of players to make good on commitments on the early signing day.

But a pair of local players celebrated their signings with a ceremony Wednesday night at Noble Fitness, in Barstow.

Adelanto High School's Shakir Collins, left, and Victor Valley College's Carlos Anaya each signed a National Letter of Intent to continue playing football at the college level during a ceremony at Noble Fitness, in Barstow, on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.

Adelanto High School running back and linebacker Shakir Collins made good on his commitment to Houston Christian University, while Carlos Anaya, a sophomore at Victor Valley College, is heading to Wofford College, in South Carolina.

The two grew up together in Barstow and played a season together at Riverside Prep while Anaya was a senior and Collins a sophomore.

“I watched his game growing up and he’s taught me a lot,” Collins, known to many as Tariq, said of Anaya. “That’s been really important. I feel like if I didn’t learn from the people I know and listen to some others then I wouldn’t be here. So I’m going to continue to soak in a lot because it’s not like I know everything. So I try to listen to everything. You never know what you can get out of someone.”

More: Granite Hills' Autry and Barstow's Avalos voted as the Fan's Choice Wrestlers of the Year

More: High Desert Soccer: Sultana beats Victor Valley and wins fifth straight match by shutout

Anaya was proud to share the moment with Collins, who was recently named the Desert Sky League’s Defensive Player of the Year.

“Me and Tariq both have represented Barstow in ways that express more than just football. We have grown together in sports and through friendship as well,” Anaya said. “Being a part of each other's signing days was more of a representation that the High Desert is filled with athletes and we are finally getting the recognition we deserve. Especially coming from Barstow.”

The common thing all four of the local athletes that signed on the early signing day was the family atmosphere at the schools of their choice.

That’s one reason Collins is headed to Houston Christian University. While the family aspect played a big factor for Anaya at Wofford College, the relationship he made with the tight ends coach sealed the deal.

“Coach Romero made sure that it was more past just football,” Anaya said. “He showed me a life after football with me chasing my dream career and me having a life after. Sports will end sooner or later, and I have that understanding. The hospitality and love I received after my visit to see the school and everything was an amazing thing to experience and it was truly a one-of-a-kind experience to be a part of. And to be wanted at a prestigious school like that and start a new life there was something I had been hoping for.”

Adelanto's Shakir Collins, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against Hemet on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Adelanto won 26-12.

The family aspect was a bit different for Anaya’s teammate at VVC.

Josh Lowe’s decision to commit to Morgan State University, in Maryland, was fairly simple, as his older brother Matt Lowe is currently on the roster there. Matt Lowe was one of five VVC players to move on from the program after last season.

“It’s a blessing to have a brother who’s chasing the same goal as you and constantly helps me get there,” Lowe said. “The last time we played together he was a senior and I was a sophomore at Serrano High School and we got to share the field together. I always wanted to play with him again, it would be a dream come true. Thanks Morgan State for making it happen.”

Lowe graduated from Hesperia High School in 2022 and missed his senior year after suffering a torn MCL during a scrimmage game. He’s bounced back from the injury and the freshman defensive tackle is coming off a season where he recorded 34 tackles, including 14 for a loss of yardage, and three sacks for the Rams.

Hesperia’s Josh Lowe participates in a blocking drill during a practice at the school in Hesperia on Aug. 10, 2021.

“It was rough at first because it was my last year of high school football and last chance to go out and get offers,” Lowe said. “But it got easier once I started seeing progress. Seeing myself slowly come back from the injury, it started to get easier for me.”

The signings of Anaya and Lowe continue the trend of local athletes attending Victor Valley College and being able to continue playing football afterward.

The plethora of local talent on the current Victor Valley College squad is a breath of fresh air, after some years of Rams rosters that were comprised of countless out-of-area players.

Both Lowe and Anaya are thankful for the opportunity to continue playing football so close to home, especially the coaching staff at VVC.

Victor Valley College's Carlos Anaya, a Riverside Prep graduate, pulls in a pass during practice on Thursday, Aug. 31 2023. The Rams begin the season this weekend against Santa Monica College.

“The coaching staff there put a plan in front of me and I took that plan and ran with it,” Anaya said. “And after all the grinding and work I had to put in to get to where I am today, it’s been nothing more than a blessing for me. I’m glad to be putting my town of Barstow on the map finally. Now kids in the High Desert can stay home and go to places like VVC instead of going down the Cajon Pass. If you can ball, you will get found no matter where you are from.”

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Four High Desert football players sign a National Letter on Intent