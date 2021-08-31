The four hardest cut decisions the Vikings may have to make

The Vikings made a strong effort, in free agency and the NFL draft, to become deep at various position groups. On a day like today, that can lead to some difficult calls.

It’s cut day, and Minnesota has strong depth at running back, cornerback and defensive line. While depth might not be a luxury of the linebacker unit this year, the team might still have a tough decision to make near the bottom of the depth chart.

The Vikings had some players stand out this preseason, players who may end up off the 53-man roster today. Here is a list of the Vikings’ toughest calls to cut down the roster to 53 players on Tuesday:

Defensive line: Kenny Willekes or Hercules Mata'afa?

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Hercules Mata'afa warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

The Vikings are deep at defensive line. Minnesota may have a tough decision to make when it comes to keeping some good players at that position. Both Mata'afa and Willekes played well this preseason, and both are somewhat similar as pass-rushing depth players at defensive line. I'd say Mata'afa has more positional versatility, though. Edge: Mata'afa

Running back: Ameer Abdullah or A.J. Rose?

Aug 21, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Ameer Abdullah (31) carries the ball during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

I know the Vikings kept four running backs (five counting fullback C.J. Ham) a season ago. But with Ihmir Smith-Marsette emerging as a talent in the return game, Abdullah's services might not be as necessary. Kene Nwangwu is injured at the moment, which might lead to the Vikings keeping both Abdullah and Rose. If Nwangwu is expected to return quickly, the Vikings might have to choose between Rose — a rookie who had a great preseason — or Abdullah — a veteran who provides more on special teams. It's a tough call. Edge: Abdullah

Linebacker: Blake Lynch or Troy Dye?

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Blake Lynch (48) and safety Josh Metellus (44) during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Lynch and Dye both thrived in the preseason game against the Colts. Lynch technically started against the Colts. During the game, he ended up blowing up a run play to force fourth down. However, Dye was the star of the defensive show: he had an interception that he returned for a touchdown, a QB hit and two passes defended. Both players would be solid linebacker depth for any NFL team. For now, I just think Dye is a little bit better. Edge: Dye

Cornerback: Kris Boyd or Harrison Hand?

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Harrison Hand (38) celebrates his interception in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

At times, Harrison Hand was the star of training camp. Since then, Kris Boyd has impressed during the preseason. Boyd may have been the best Minnesota player on the field in the preseason opener. He even passed Cameron Dantzler on the depth chart during the preseason. With how deep the Vikings cornerback room is, the team may have to pick between two depth players who had great offseasons. I think Hand edges out Boyd due to his potential. Edge: Hand

1

1