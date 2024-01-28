Four goals in third period nets Wisconsin women's hockey historic win over Minnesota Duluth

Credit the Wisconsin women’s hockey team with another historic moment at AMSOIL Arena.

Last March, the Badgers completed their run to a seventh national championship in Duluth, Minnesota, with victories over Minnesota and Ohio State at the Frozen Four.

Saturday, the nation’s second-ranked team scored one of its biggest comebacks in program history, a rally from three goals down in the third period to win 5-4.

The victory extended Wisconsin’s winning streak to nine games and gave it a sweep of the seventh-ranked Bulldogs.

Prior to Saturday, the Badgers were 0-24 in games they trailed by three goals or more after two periods. Two of those losses came this season.

"It just shows you how close of a group we have,” sophomore Kirsten Simms said. “When we came together between the second and the third (periods), we knew coming out there that we weren't going to take losing for an answer. That's exactly what we did, we came out there from the start and gave a push.

"We battled through some penalties and then sealed it out with our game and finished that one out."

Simms, who scored the game-winner in the national championship game, put the Badgers over the top with 91 seconds left with her team-leading 47th point of the season.

The goal came about 10 minutes after Wisconsin blitzed Duluth with a run of three goals during a 2½ minute stretch to tie the game.

Junior Lacey Eden’s power play goal started the run at the 6-minute 20-second mark of the period. Twenty-eight seconds later, freshman Cassie Hall’s score trimmed the deficit to 4-3 and at the 8:47 mark of the quarter, Eden posted her second goal of the day to tie the contest.

“They had been playing a super physical game and just giving it to us, and our main goal was to sort of step up and give it back to them,” Eden said. “We're a team that runs off of momentum and once we got a good bounce, it just kept coming."

Eden (two goals, one assist) and Simms (one goal, two assists) had three-point games for the Badgers. Hall (one goal, one assist) had her fifth multi-point game of the season.

In the net freshman Ava McNaughton finished with 27 saves, helped the team kill three of four power plays and didn’t allow a goal during the final 26½ minutes.

The victory raised UW’s record to 22-4 overall and 16-4 in the WCHA. Duluth dropped to 13-11-2 and 10-10.

The Badgers return to La Bahn Arena for their series with No. 10 St. Cloud State on Saturday and Sunday.

"I give the players a lot of credit, we were down 4-1. You get the next goal, you can change the momentum and we did a nice job of that,” UW coach Mark Johnson said. “Ava made some real nice saves on the power play and kept the game within reach. The momentum shifted and we capitalized, and it was a good way to win."

Wisconsin's Kirsten Simms, shown last year at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth, Minn., controls the puck as Minnesota's Madeline Wethington defends during the national semifinals.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin women's hockey nets historic comeback over Minnesota Duluth