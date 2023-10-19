A four goal game and more: Vote for Storm Works Roofing Boys Soccer Player of the Week

Welcome to our latest Cape Cod and Islands high school boys soccer Players of the Week Poll.

High school sports fans can vote for which boys soccer athletes they think were standouts during the previous week.

The poll will be open from Wednesday through Tuesday. The winners will be announced every Wednesday along with the new poll.

Rules of the Road

Votes must be cast via the Cape Cod Times website/mobile sites. Votes submitted via email and social media will NOT be accepted. To vote for this week’s Players of the Week, scroll down on this page.

Last week's winner

Marcelo Diamantino, Barnstable

Diamantino became the second Red Hawk (Philipe Riberio Week 1) to win the poll this season with 35% of the votes. He scored both goals in a 2-0 win over Martha's Vineyard.

This week's candidates

Jaden Barton, Upper Cape

Barton had three assists as the Rams beat Norfolk Aggie 8-0.

Jace Clady, Cape Tech

Clady recorded four goals in a 6-0 win over Norfolk Aggie.

Marcelo Diamantino, Barnstable

Sophomore captain Diamantino scored three goals in a 6-1 victory over Martha's Vineyard.

Gideon Drury, Upper Cape

Drury finished with a hat trick and an assist to lead the Rams offense in a shutout win over Norfolk Aggie.

Gabriel Martins, Cape Tech

Martins managed to find the back of the net three times in a win over Bristol Aggie.

Sean Murphy, Upper Cape

Murphy scored two goals and added an assist in a win over Norfolk Aggie.

