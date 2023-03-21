Four Georgia players go in first round of Mel Kiper’s latest NFL mock draft

ESPN’s Mel Kiper recently released his third NFL mock draft, which featured four Georgia Bulldogs going in the first round.

Kiper has four Georgia Bulldogs being taken in the first round, which consists of only 31 selections because the Miami Dolphins were stripped of their first-round pick for tampering violations.

In 2021, Georgia set a school record when it had nine players selected in the draft. In 2022, the Bulldogs shattered that record, sending 15 players to the NFL, including five first-round picks from the defensive side of the ball.

Here’s a look at Kiper’s projections for the four Georgia Bulldogs in this first-round mock draft:

No. 6: DT Jalen Carter to the Detroit Lions

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Via Kiper:

“He’s no longer in the mix to be the No. 1 overall pick. Everything I’ve heard from people in the league, however, is he won’t drop too far — he likely still will be a top-10 selection. Carter’s talent is undeniable, and I could see a team such as the Lions taking him here, filling a position of need.”

No. 12: OLB Nolan Smith to the Houston Texans

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Via Kiper:

“Smith, who tore his right pectoral muscle in November and missed the rest of the season, could be a foundational player for coach DeMeco Ryans, who is going to mold this defense in his own image. This pick, by the way, comes from the Deshaun Watson trade, and the Texans also own the Browns’ first-rounder in 2024.”

No. 13: OT Broderick Jones to the New York Jets

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Via Kiper:

“Jones started 19 games on the left side for the Bulldogs, and he didn’t allow a single sack last season. He’s still growing at the position, but he has major upside. He could compete with Mitchell at right tackle. Darnell Wright (Tennessee) and Anton Harrison (Oklahoma) are other tackles to watch.”

No. 28: TE Darnell Washington to the Cincinnati Bengals

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Via Kiper:

“The tight end group as a whole is spectacular at the top, but Washington might have the highest ceiling. He wasn’t used a ton in the pass game for the Bulldogs, as he had just 45 catches and three scores over three seasons. At 6-foot-7, 264 pounds, he ran a 4.64-second 40-yard dash at the combine, impressing NFL scouts, who think he could be much better at the next level.”

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire