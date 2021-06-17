Four Georgia players earn Walter Camp preseason All-America honors

The Georgia Bulldogs placed four players on the Walter Camp preseason All-America second team that was recently released.

Georgia returns loads of talent this season and has hopes of winning the not only the SEC Championship but the College Football Playoff as well.

Though no Bulldogs earned first team honors, four Dawgs found themselves on the second team, including a Bulldog special teamer.

Here are the four Bulldogs who made the second team.

WR George Pickens

Pickens is currently injured but there's a chance he returns later in the season. if healthy, he'd likely be No. 1 on this list and would be a top-three wide receiver in all of college football.

OL Jamaree Salyer

Salyer came to the University of Georgia as a five-star offensive guard recruit out of Atlanta, Georgia. Salyer started at left tackle for the first nine games of the 2020 season and then played left guard in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

DT Jordan Davis

Davis is the anchor of Dan Lanning and Kirby Smart’s defensive front. He came to Athens as a relatively unheralded three or four-star recruit (depending on the recruiting service). Before coming to UGA, Davis played for a high school powerhouse football program at Mallard Creek in Charlotte, North Carolina. The run-stopping defensive lineman contributed 2.5 sacks in 2019. Davis appeared in every game throughout 2019 and started eight contests. He was named a freshman All-American following the 2018 season.

P Jake Camarda

Pro Football Network recently ranked the top kickers and punters for the 2022 NFL draft, and Georgia punter Jake Camarda topped the list. The senior out of Norcross, Georgia was considered the No. 1 punter in next year’s draft class after having really solid showings in 2019 and 2020. Camarda was named SEC Special Teams Player of the Year last season and earned Player of the Week honors twice.

