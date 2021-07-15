Four Georgia players make Athlon Sports’ 2021 Preseason All-America teams

Georgia returns loads of talent this season and has hopes of winning not only the SEC Championship but the College Football Playoff as well.

With the return of quarterback J.T. Daniels, tons of offensive firepower and a stout defense, the Dawgs are in great shape to make a run.

Athlon Sports’ released its All-America teams for the 2021 season and included a first, second and third team.

Georgia placed four players on the teams:

First Team:

Punter Jake Camarda

Pro Football Network recently ranked the top kickers and punters for the 2022 NFL draft, and Georgia punter Jake Camarda topped the list. The senior out of Norcross, Georgia, was considered the No. 1 punter in next year’s NFL draft class after having solid showings in 2019 and 2020. Camarda was named SEC Special Teams Player of the Year last season and earned player of the week honors twice.

Second Team:

OL Jamaree Salyer

Salyer came to the University of Georgia as a five-star offensive guard recruit out of Atlanta, Georgia. Salyer started at left tackle for the first nine games of the 2020 season and then played left guard in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

DL Jordan Davis

Davis is the anchor of Dan Lanning and Kirby Smart’s defensive front. He came to Athens as a relatively unheralded three- or four-star recruit (depending on the recruiting service). Before coming to UGA, Davis played for the high school powerhouse football program at Mallard Creek in Charlotte, North Carolina. The run-stopping defensive lineman contributed 2.5 sacks in 2019. Davis appeared in every game throughout 2019 and started eight contests. He was named a freshman All-American following the 2018 season.

Fourth Team:

LB Adam Anderson

Adam Anderson is expected to be a key player for the Bulldogs this season. He is projected to be Georgia’s top pass rushing threat and has been very effective in the limited snaps throughout his career. Anderson and Nolan Smith will be Georgia’s top two edge rushers when the Dawgs open the season against Clemson.