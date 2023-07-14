Four Georgia Bulldogs ranked in the top-100 NIL Valuations

On3 has updated its name, image, and likeness licensing rankings. On3’s valuation system estimates name, image, and likeness values for college athletes.

On3 factors an athlete’s performance, exposure and influence into their NIL Valuation. The most valuable college football player in the country is Texas freshman quarterback Arch Manning, who has an NIL Valuation of $2.8 million.

On3 also ranks high school prospects, where five-star Georgia quarterback commitment Dylan Raiola holds the highs NIL Valuation at $893k. USC basketball signee Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, has the largest NIL Valuation across all college sports at $6.5 million.

Where do Georgia Bulldogs rank compared to other college football players in terms of NIL Valuation?

No. 72: Defensive back Malaki Starks

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

NIL valuation: $501k

Georgia football NIL ranking: No. 4

2022 stats: 69 total tackles, seven pass defections, and two interceptions

No. 58: defensive end Mykel Williams

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

NIL valuation: $565k

Georgia football NIL ranking: No. 3

2022 stats: 28 total tackles and 4.5 sacks

No. 55: offensive tackle Amarius Mims

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

NIL valuation: $594k

Georgia football NIL ranking: No. 2

2022 stats: played in 12 games

No. 39: tight end Brock Bowers

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

NIL valuation: $724k

Georgia football NIL ranking: No. 1

2022 stats: 63 receptions for 942 yards and 10 total touchdowns

