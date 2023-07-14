Four Georgia Bulldogs ranked in the top-100 NIL Valuations
On3 has updated its name, image, and likeness licensing rankings. On3’s valuation system estimates name, image, and likeness values for college athletes.
On3 factors an athlete’s performance, exposure and influence into their NIL Valuation. The most valuable college football player in the country is Texas freshman quarterback Arch Manning, who has an NIL Valuation of $2.8 million.
On3 also ranks high school prospects, where five-star Georgia quarterback commitment Dylan Raiola holds the highs NIL Valuation at $893k. USC basketball signee Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, has the largest NIL Valuation across all college sports at $6.5 million.
Where do Georgia Bulldogs rank compared to other college football players in terms of NIL Valuation?
No. 72: Defensive back Malaki Starks
NIL valuation: $501k
Georgia football NIL ranking: No. 4
2022 stats: 69 total tackles, seven pass defections, and two interceptions
No. 58: defensive end Mykel Williams
NIL valuation: $565k
Georgia football NIL ranking: No. 3
2022 stats: 28 total tackles and 4.5 sacks
No. 55: offensive tackle Amarius Mims
NIL valuation: $594k
Georgia football NIL ranking: No. 2
2022 stats: played in 12 games
No. 39: tight end Brock Bowers
NIL valuation: $724k
Georgia football NIL ranking: No. 1
2022 stats: 63 receptions for 942 yards and 10 total touchdowns
More Georgia football
[lawrence-auto-related count=5]