Four Georgia Bulldogs in the NFL make the Pro Bowl

Four Georgia Bulldogs have make the NFL Pro Bowl roster. The Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Pro Bowl is not what it used to be, but is still a significant honor for some of the top players in the NFL.

The initial Pro Bowl roster always expands after players suffer injuries, advance late in the postseason, or opt out of the game. Georgia Bulldogs in the NFL that have been snubbed from the Pro Bowl still have a shot to make it.

What Georgia Bulldogs made the Pro Bowl? Who was snubbed from the Pro Bowl?

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams have clinched the No. 6 seed in the NFC and will play in the postseason. Stafford bounced back after a tough 2022 season.

Stats: 3,965 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions

Democrat and Chronicle

Bills running back James Cook has played a large role in Buffalo’s 10-6 start to the season. The Bills have not wrapped up a playoff berth yet and need to beat the Miami Dolphins in Week 18 in order to make the postseason.

Stats: 1,086 rushing yards, 429 receiving yards, and six total touchdowns

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

D’Andre Swift is fourth in the NFL in rushing yards. Swift and the Eagles will make the postseason. However, they have to win in Week 18 in order to have a chance at winning the NFC East.

Stats: 1,049 rushing yards, 214 receiving yards, and six total touchdowns

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith

(Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith and the Ravens have secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Baltimore will have a first round bye and should have a favorable path to make the Super Bowl, so he may not actually play in the Pro Bowl.

Stats: 158 total tackles, eight pass deflections, 1.5 sacks, and one interception

Snub: wide receiver George Pickens

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens deserves to make the Pro Bowl. Pickens has 34.9% of Pittsburgh’s receiving yardage despite having a revolving door at quarterback. Pickens could still make the Pro Bowl as an alternate, but he stands out as a snub.

Stats: 1,140 receiving yards, 63 receptions, and five touchdowns

Snub: defensive end Travon Walker

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker has an argument to be in the Pro Bowl. The former No. 1 pick has helped Jacksonville take the lead in the AFC South entering Week 18.

Stats: 50 tackles and 9.0 sacks

Snub: defensive tackle Jalen Carter

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (-225) is favored to win the NFL defensive rookie of the year award. Carter is very disruptive and is the NFL’s third-highest graded rookie entering Week 18 according to Pro Football Focus. Carter and the Eagles will play in the NFL playoffs.

Stats: 30 tackles, six sacks, and two forced fumbles

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire