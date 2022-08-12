Four Georgia Bulldogs named as NFL training camp risers or fallers

Pro Football Focus has named two former Georgia football stars as NFL training camp risers and two former Dawgs as fallers. What Georgia Bulldogs are being named as risers and fallers

Riser: Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens

George Pickens has turned a lot of heads in training camp. He continues to make plays day after day. The rookie second round pick is looking like one of the steals of the 2022 NFL draft.

PFF noted that the George Pickens hype train is getting pretty extreme.

We’re at the point in Pickens’ ascent that a former player told Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review that the rookie wideout reminds him of Randy Moss.

Pickens has already made numerous outstanding highlight catches in training camp:

Faller: Los Angeles Chargers safety Mark Webb

Second-year safety Mark Webb recorded three tackles in limited action last season. Webb is hoping to have a larger role in 2022, but has been hampered by a knee injury.

PFF see Webb as a faller because he has missed some important time and is a young player.

Webb, a seventh-round pick last year, looked like he’d find a role in sub packages with the Chargers but has been injured for the second straight training camp.

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Hopefully Mark Webb can return to practice and get some important reps before the NFL regular season starts.

Riser: Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie

The Buffalo Bills are expected to be one of the top teams in the NFL this season. McKenzie may be Buffalo’s top target to replace slot receiver Cole Beasley.

Story continues

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

PFF thinks that McKenzie is the top candidate to take some of Beasley’s 112 targets from last season.

McKenzie looks primed for a much bigger role in 2022 and is atop the Bills’ depth chart at slot wide receiver.

Isaiah McKenzie caught 20 passes for 178 yards and one touchdown last year.

Faller: Baltimore Ravens guard Ben Cleveland

Baltimore Ravens offensive guard Ben Cleveland played in 12 games and started four contests as a rookie last year. Cleveland has not gotten off to a great start in training camp per PFF.

Cleveland began training camp on the non-football injury list after failing to pass his conditioning test. He’s since struggled in camp.

Ben Cleveland still has a chance to start for Baltimore. He will need to be as close to fully healthy as possible to earn that starting role.

More!

Two Georgia Bulldogs on list of ESPN's top-50 CFB newcomers ESPN VP on SEC Network's hiring of Aaron Murray Former Georgia star QB Aaron Murray joins ESPN as an analyst 4-star DE Tomarrion Parker decommits from Penn State

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire