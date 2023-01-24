Four Georgia Bulldogs make ESPN’s ‘Way-Too-Early’ 2023 All-American Team

Georgia is losing 23 players from its national championship-winning team in 2022. 13 are headed to the NFL and another 10 are either in the transfer portal or have already committed to a new school.

But don’t think for one second that means Georgia won’t have a great opportunity to go for the three-peat next year, as the Bulldogs’ roster is still loaded with talent at every position.

In 2021, Georgia had 15 players drafted, including five first-round picks. It also saw a number of guys transfer away from the program. Georgia went 15-0 and won the national championship the following season.

For next season, ESPN has already released its ‘Way-Too-Early’ All-American Team which included four Georgia players:

TE Brock Bowers

What ESPN said:

Bowers was the best (and most versatile) tight end in college football each of the past two seasons. Why not a third? He catches everything, can line up just about anywhere on the field and gains yards after the catch like a running back.

DE Mykell Williams

What ESPN said:

From the time Williams set foot on campus, Georgia coach Kirby Smart was raving about his work ethic. And, yes, his talent. Williams didn’t disappoint as a true freshman and is next in line to be the dynamic front-seven defender everybody is talking about at Georgia.

LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson

What he said:

They have great linebackers at Georgia, and Dumas-Johnson is the next one. He’s a 6-1, 245-pound run-stuffer and can also fly around and pressure the passer. As a true sophomore last season, Dumas-Johnson led the Dawgs’ national championship defense with nine tackles for loss.

S Malaki Starks

What ESPN said:

The young talent on Georgia’s 2022 national championship team was impossible to miss. The 6-1, 205-pound Starks played well beyond his years as a freshman. He led all Georgia defenders with 847 snaps played and finished third on the team with 68 total tackles while starting in all 15 games.

