These four Gators are on the preseason Coaches All-SEC team

Four Florida Gators were named to the preseason Coaches All-SEC Team on Tuesday. Defensive end Zachary Carter and cornerback Kaiir Elam were selected to the First Team, linebacker Ventrell Miller made the Second Team and receiver Jacob Copeland landed on the Third Team.

Elam’s selection comes as no surprise and just a day after he was named a preseason AP All-American. It’s the latest preseason honor for Carter as well after being named on the media’s preseason All-SEC First Team and the Wuerffel Trophy watchlist. Miller, last year’s team leader in tackles (88), and Copeland earned the same spots on the media’s preseason team.

The defenders named on the list are the anchors of their respective units and will need to have strong seasons if the Gators are to compete for an SEC Championship again. Copeland, a redshirt junior, is looking to break out as the main guy for Emory Jones.

2021 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Football Team

First Team Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE

QB

Matt Corral, Ole Miss

RB

Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

Tank Bigsby, Auburn

WR

John Metchie III, Alabama

Treylon Burks, Arkansas

TE

Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

OL

Evan Neal, Alabama

Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Cade Mays, Tennessee

C

Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

AP

Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss



DEFENSE

DL

Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

Jordan Davis, Georgia

Zachary Carter, Florida

Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

LB

Christian Harris, Alabama

Grant Morgan, Arkansas

Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

DB

Derek Stingley, LSU

Kaiir Elam, Florida

Malachi Moore, Alabama

Josh Jobe, Alabama

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

Cade York, LSU

P

Jake Camarda, Georgia

RS

Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Second Team Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE

QB

JT Daniels, Georgia

RB

Kevin Harris, South Carolina

Zamir White, Georgia

WR

Kayshon Boutte, LSU

George Pickens, Georgia

TE

Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama

OL

Ed Ingram, LSU

Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

Charles Cross, Mississippi State

C

Nick Brahms, Auburn

AP

Tank Bigsby, Auburn



DEFENSE

DL

DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

Ali Gaye, LSU

Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri

Josh Paschal, Kentucky

LB

Henry To’o To’o, Alabama

Zakoby McClain, Auburn

Ventrell Miller, Florida

DB

Elias Ricks, LSU

Jordan Battle, Alabama

Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

Smoke Monday, Auburn



SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

Anders Carlson, Auburn

P

Paxton Brooks, Tennessee*

Mac Brown, Ole Miss*

RS

Ainias Smith, Texas A&M



Third Team Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE

QB

Bo Nix, Auburn*

Connor Bazelak, Missouri*

RB

Chris Rodriguez, Jr., Kentucky

Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss*

Brian Robinson, Jr., Alabama*

WR

Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Jacob Copeland, Florida*

Jermaine Burton, Georgia*

TE

Nick Muse, South Carolina

OL

Austin Deculus, LSU

Myron Cunningham, Arkansas

Luke Fortner, Kentucky

Nick Broeker, Ole Miss*

Brodarious Hamm, Auburn*

Ty Clary, Arkansas*

C

Michael Maietti, Missouri

AP

Ainias Smith, Texas A&M



DEFENSE

DL

LaBryan Ray, Alabama

Travon Walker, Georgia

Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M

Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

LB

Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Owen Pappoe, Auburn

Christopher Allen, Alabama

DB

Roger McCreary, Auburn

Alontae Taylor, Tennessee

Yusuf Corker, Kentucky

Leon O’Neal Jr., Texas A&M*

Lewis Cine, Georgia*



SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

Will Reichard, Alabama

P

Grant McKinniss, Missouri

RS

Kearis Jackson, Georgia

(* – ties)

