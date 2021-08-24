These four Gators are on the preseason Coaches All-SEC team
Four Florida Gators were named to the preseason Coaches All-SEC Team on Tuesday. Defensive end Zachary Carter and cornerback Kaiir Elam were selected to the First Team, linebacker Ventrell Miller made the Second Team and receiver Jacob Copeland landed on the Third Team.
Elam’s selection comes as no surprise and just a day after he was named a preseason AP All-American. It’s the latest preseason honor for Carter as well after being named on the media’s preseason All-SEC First Team and the Wuerffel Trophy watchlist. Miller, last year’s team leader in tackles (88), and Copeland earned the same spots on the media’s preseason team.
4️⃣ Gators named to the Preseason Coaches All-SEC team. #GoGators pic.twitter.com/wdNFnqPd3m
— Gators Football (@GatorsFB) August 24, 2021
The defenders named on the list are the anchors of their respective units and will need to have strong seasons if the Gators are to compete for an SEC Championship again. Copeland, a redshirt junior, is looking to break out as the main guy for Emory Jones.
The complete preseason Coaches All-SEC Team can be found on the next page.
Related
Florida Gators 2021 regular season football schedule
QUIZ: Florida's history against 2021 football opponents
2021 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Football Team
First Team Preseason All-SEC
OFFENSE
QB
Matt Corral, Ole Miss
RB
Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
Tank Bigsby, Auburn
WR
John Metchie III, Alabama
Treylon Burks, Arkansas
TE
Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
OL
Evan Neal, Alabama
Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
Cade Mays, Tennessee
C
Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
AP
Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
DEFENSE
DL
Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
Jordan Davis, Georgia
Zachary Carter, Florida
Phidarian Mathis, Alabama
LB
Christian Harris, Alabama
Grant Morgan, Arkansas
Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
DB
Derek Stingley, LSU
Kaiir Elam, Florida
Malachi Moore, Alabama
Josh Jobe, Alabama
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Cade York, LSU
P
Jake Camarda, Georgia
RS
Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
Second Team Preseason All-SEC
OFFENSE
QB
JT Daniels, Georgia
RB
Kevin Harris, South Carolina
Zamir White, Georgia
WR
Kayshon Boutte, LSU
George Pickens, Georgia
TE
Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama
OL
Ed Ingram, LSU
Jamaree Salyer, Georgia
Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
Charles Cross, Mississippi State
C
Nick Brahms, Auburn
AP
Tank Bigsby, Auburn
DEFENSE
DL
DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
Ali Gaye, LSU
Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri
Josh Paschal, Kentucky
LB
Henry To’o To’o, Alabama
Zakoby McClain, Auburn
Ventrell Miller, Florida
DB
Elias Ricks, LSU
Jordan Battle, Alabama
Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
Smoke Monday, Auburn
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Anders Carlson, Auburn
P
Paxton Brooks, Tennessee*
Mac Brown, Ole Miss*
RS
Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
Third Team Preseason All-SEC
OFFENSE
QB
Bo Nix, Auburn*
Connor Bazelak, Missouri*
RB
Chris Rodriguez, Jr., Kentucky
Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss*
Brian Robinson, Jr., Alabama*
WR
Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
Jacob Copeland, Florida*
Jermaine Burton, Georgia*
TE
Nick Muse, South Carolina
OL
Austin Deculus, LSU
Myron Cunningham, Arkansas
Luke Fortner, Kentucky
Nick Broeker, Ole Miss*
Brodarious Hamm, Auburn*
Ty Clary, Arkansas*
C
Michael Maietti, Missouri
AP
Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
DEFENSE
DL
LaBryan Ray, Alabama
Travon Walker, Georgia
Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M
Zacch Pickens, South Carolina
LB
Nakobe Dean, Georgia
Owen Pappoe, Auburn
Christopher Allen, Alabama
DB
Roger McCreary, Auburn
Alontae Taylor, Tennessee
Yusuf Corker, Kentucky
Leon O’Neal Jr., Texas A&M*
Lewis Cine, Georgia*
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Will Reichard, Alabama
P
Grant McKinniss, Missouri
RS
Kearis Jackson, Georgia
(* – ties)
Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.