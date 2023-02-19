With four games to go, a look at the SEC men’s basketball standings and schedule

Two weeks and four games to go in the SEC men’s basketball regular season before the league tournament March 8-12 in Nashville.

As the NCAA Tournament’s prospective No. 1 seed, Alabama continues to lead the way with a 12-1 conference mark. The Crimson Tide rebounded from its first SEC loss — 68-59 at Tennessee last Wednesday — to run poor Georgia out of Coleman Coliseum 108-59. Nate Oats’ club shot 61.9 percent overall and made a ridiculous 16 three-pointers in 34 attempts.

Texas A&M continued its winning ways. Buzz Williams’ Aggies improved to 12-2 in the league with a 69-60 win at Missouri on Saturday. Wade Taylor IV scored 21 points and dished six assists in the win.

If the SEC Tournament was held today, Kentucky would be the No. 3 seed thanks to the Wildcats’ 66-54 win over Tennessee at Rupp Arena on Saturday. The victory gave John Calipari a regular-season sweep over Rick Barnes, who watched his Vols go 1-for-13 from three-point range on the way to trailing 39-19 at the half.

Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes talks with a referee during the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, February 18, 2023.

Kentucky is now 33rd in the NCAA NET rankings. With Texas A&M moving up No. 29 in those rankings, UK earned another Quad 1 win. The Cats are 4-7 in that category.

Vanderbilt continued its roll with a last-second 67-65 victory over visiting Auburn. Ezra Manjon scored on a driving layup with 0.8 seconds left go give the Commodores their fifth straight SEC victory. Auburn has now lost six of its last seven games.

As for this week’s most interesting games, Tennessee visits Texas A&M on Tuesday night in College Station. The Volunteers are the only conference team to beat Alabama, but they’ve also lost three of their last four and four of their last six games. Texas A&M has won seven of its last eight games.

Mississippi State is at Missouri on Tuesday night. Mizzou is 7-7 in league play, while MSU sits 6-8. Missouri will try to rebound from a rough week, losing 89-56 at Auburn and by nine points at home to Texas A&M.

Wednesday’s slate is not quite as inviting, though Auburn needs to take care of business against visiting Ole Miss before traveling to Lexington to face Kentucky on Saturday.

As for the rest of Saturday’s games, Arkansas will try and upset Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Texas A&M will have a tough task at Mississippi State. And, of course, Bruce Pearl vs. John Calipari is always worth watching.

