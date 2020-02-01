Four free agents Ravens fans should watch in the Super Bowl

Not only is the Super Bowl the biggest television event every year, but this year's matchup features Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs taking on Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers.

Those were two of the three best teams in football this season. The other top-three team? The Baltimore Ravens.

On the outside looking in at this year's big game, the Ravens have a few holes to address during the offseason. They'll turn to the draft as always, but also expect the organization to dip their toe in free agency waters.

Entering the offseason, the franchise has more salary cap space to work with than they have in many years. Plus, under Eric DeCosta's direction, it appears the team may be more willing to spring for the right free agent .

Of course you're already planning to watch on Sunday. But for an added layer of interest, here are four pending free agents playing in Miami who could find themselves in Baltimore next season.

Jones is one of the top free agents at any position in this year's class, a 310-pound behemoth who has recorded 24.5 sacks from the middle of the defensive line over the last two years.

It's no secret that the Ravens will be looking for pass-rushing help this offseason. Most fans would probably call it the team's top priority, so it lines up well that perhaps the best free agent on the market will be an interior pass rusher.

The Ravens may lose Michael Pierce at defensive tackle this season, and while Jones wouldn't directly replace Pierce's run-stuffing capabilities, he would provide a boost to the unit that needs one most.

There are modest concerns about staying on the field, and it's possible Jones has played well enough to price him out of the Ravens' comfort zone. But this is the exact type of player the Ravens will be looking at this spring.

Consider Armstead a very, very strong consolation prize if the Ravens miss out on Jones. The hulking 6'7", 290-pound defensive end enjoyed a career year, notching 10 sacks for the first time. It was his second straight season starting all 16 games, and he played an important role on the best defensive line in football.

Armstead also set a career-high with 11 tackles for loss and 18 QB hits. He's adept at getting to the quarterback, a skill the Ravens desperately need. Even if Matthew Judon returns, Baltimore needs to add pass rushers. If he leaves? The front seven situation would look very scary. Armstead would help alleviate some of those concerns.

The Ravens have a long history of turning outside their organization to add veteran receivers. Derrick Mason, T.J. Houshmandzadeh, Lee Evans and Anquan Boldin all joined the franchise after establishing themselves elsewhere. Sanders could be the next in line.

The wideout is familiar with the AFC North, having began his career in Pittsburgh, and his price tag likely won't go too high considering his age (33).

Sanders would give the Ravens' receiving corps a veteran presence, and his top-level route-running abilities would pair well on an offense full of speedsters and young talent.

4) Demarcus Robinson

Robinson, like Sanders, is a receiver, a longtime position of need in Baltimore. With the offense operating as well as it did in 2019, it might be a surprise to see multiple receivers listed here. But the Ravens relied too heavily on their running backs and tight ends and not enough on their wide receivers.

Brown looks like a potentialy future elite deep threat, but an offense built around Lamar Jackson can't add too many players with speed. The more the Ravens are able to air it out downfield, the more effective their spread and power rushing attacks become.

Robinson caught 32 receptions for 449 yards and four touchdowns in 2019, and he finds himself buried behind Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Mecole Hardman and Sammy Watkins in the Kansas City pecking order.

At 25 years old, he would fit in nicely with a young Ravens offensive core.

