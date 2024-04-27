Four for Freddie in Game 4: Hurricanes go back to Andersen on short turnaround

What tipped Rod Brind’Amour toward starting Frederik Andersen in a fourth straight game, even with a short turnaround from Game 3 to a 2 p.m. start on Game 4 on Saturday?

“It was more talking to Freddie, to see where he was at,” the Hurricanes coach said Saturday morning.

Brind’Amour acknowledged Friday it was worth discussing whether it made sense to start Pyotr Kochetkov in the potential series-clincher on Saturday, especially after Andersen started three consecutive games for the first time all season. But in the end, the decision to stick with Andersen after he preserved a 3-2 win with 11 third-period saves, was not a difficult one.

“The day off helps make that decision,” Brind’Amour said. “He’s obviously playing well and feeling good. No reason not to throw him in there.”

Andersen stopped 65 of 71 shots in the three wins over the Islanders, posting a 2.01 goals-against average and .922 save percentage.

Bulking up

The Hurricanes added another depth forward Friday when they recalled Ryan Suzuki from Springfield (AHL). Suzuki joins forwards Maxime Comtois, Jackson Blake and Bradly Nadeau and defensemen Dylan Coghlan, Scott Morrow and Ronan Seeley among players the Hurricanes have signed or called up to flesh out their roster.

Coghlan, Morrow and Comtois traveled with the team to Long Island for games 3 and 4.

Tailwinds

Sebastian Aho went into Game 4 one game-winning goal (five) behind Brind’Amour (six) for the franchise playoff lead after his goal sealed the Game 3 win. ... This is the third time since relocation the Hurricanes have taken a 3-0 lead in a series: They swept the Islanders in 2019 and lost Game 4 against the New Jersey Devils in 2006 before closing out the series in five games.