Eight teams used the franchise tag this offseason. Four of those signed long-term deals, leaving four with a Friday 4 p.m. ET deadline to reach agreement on a new contract. Otherwise, Bengals safety Jessie Bates, Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown, Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki and Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz will have to play 2022 under the one-year tag.

All four players have expressed a desire to sign long term.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the “most optimism” surrounds Schultz and Brown.

Brown has not signed the tag, which is due to pay him $16.6 million in 2022, and he skipped the team’s offseason program. But earlier this month, he expressed confidence in getting an agreement with the Chiefs.

Schultz is due $10.9 million on the 2022 tag, which he signed shortly after the Cowboys applied it. He skipped the final week of voluntary offseason activities to express his frustration at the lack of progress on a long-term deal.

But the sides are expected to “make another run” at it this week.

Four franchise-tagged players face Friday deadline to reach long-term deals originally appeared on Pro Football Talk