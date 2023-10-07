Four fourth-quarter TDs blows open 40-7 win for Peters Township over Moon in 5A action

PETERS TWP. – The good news for the Moon Tigers is that they played the WPIAL’s top-ranked Class 5A team close for three quarters.

The bad news, however, is that they didn’t put up much of a fight in the fourth quarter.

So, on Friday night in Allegheny Six Conference action, a close game for the first 36 minutes of action turned into a blowout in the final 12 minutes.

Final score: Peters Township 40, Moon 7.

The Indians improved to 6-0 including 4-0 in the Allegheny Six.

Moon dropped to 3-4 and 1-1 in conference play.

“I just told our kids that for three quarters we played with them,” Moon coach Ryan Linn said. “I told them that I liked the effort. I liked the way they competed. We were right there.”

Moon arrived at Peters Township as one of the hottest teams in the WPIAL. After losing its first three games, it won its next three, starting with an upset of Penn Hills, which was the No. 1-ranked team in 5A at the time.

For a while Friday, it looked like the Tigers would upset the current No. 1 ranked 5A team. After a scoreless first quarter, Moon took a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter when running back Josh Bladel, operating out of “wildcat” formation, took a direct snap from center and ran for a 3-yard touchdown run.

Bladel’s TD was set up by Moon defensive lineman Nicholas Clemens, who rambled 46 yards with a fumble recovery that gave the Tigers a first-and-goal at the PT 4-yard line.

Three plays later when Bladel scored, Peters Township, the No. 1 defense in the entire WPIAL, had allowed a first-half touchdown for the first time since Sept. 9 when it beat Trinity 34-7.

However, Moon would not score again. In fact, the Tigers never even threatened to score again against a Peters Township defense that operates out of a rare 3-3-5 base scheme.

“Too many mistakes. Too many penalties,” Linn said.

Late in the second quarter, Moon still led 7-0 and it appeared it might have the lead at halftime.

But with 3:27 left before halftime, Peters Township quarterback Nolan Dilucia broke free for a 91-yard touchdown run. On a first-down play, DiLucia basically ran through the center of Moon’s defense and sprinted untouched for the score.

But instead of kicking the extra point, Indians coach P.J. Plack called for a two-point conversion attempt. However, DiLucia’s pass was incomplete so Moon still led, 7-6.

However, on its next possession, Moon went three-and-out and gave the ball back to Peters Township at the Tigers’ 47-yard line.

Then with 40 seconds left in the first half, Moon defensive back Paul Bronaugh was called for a questionable unnecessary roughness penalty when he broke up a pass intended for wide receiver Mickey Vaccarello. That moved the ball from the Moon 24-yard line to the 12.

Three plays later, Dilucia threw a 4-yard TD pass to wide receiver Carter Shanafelt with just seven seconds before halftime. After the extra point, Peters Township had a 13-7 lead and momentum going into the third quarter.

Even though Moon fans and Moon assistant coaches were furious with the unnecessary roughness call against Bronaugh, Linn took the high road.

“That’s a bang-bang play,” Linn said. “The officials told us there’s an emphasis on player safety. I understand. They said he didn’t wrap (his arms around Vaccarello) and went in with the shoulder. That was the reason behind the call that they gave us.”

Even though neither team scored in the third quarter, Moon struggled offensively and didn’t even manage a first down in the third quarter. Meanwhile, Moon’s defense held its own until the fourth quarter when Peters Township scored 27 unanswered points.

Running back Vinny Sarcone ran 12 yards for a TD to make it 19-7.

Dilucia threw a 67-yard TD pass to Shanafelt to make it 26-7.

Dilucia threw a 74-yard TD to Shanafelt to make it 33-7.

Then Shanafelt capped the scoring by returning an interception 30 yards for a TD.

“Slow start but we came out flying in the second half and got it done,” said Shanafelt, who scored four touchdowns.

“That’s very rare when we were trailing in the second quarter. We’ve never had to deal with that this year. But I’m glad we overcame it. We scored that touchdown late in the first half and that changed the momentum. We played great in the second half.”

For the game, Peters Township out-gained Moon 455-139.

“We did bog down offensively in the second half,” Linn said. “A false start here, an illegal shift there … a holding call … we shot ourselves in the foot and that put us behind the sticks. Peters Township is too good of a team to get behind the sticks against them.”

Moon will try to get back on the winning track next Friday when it hosts Bethel Park (3-4 overall, 2-0 Allegheny Six).

