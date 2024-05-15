Four for four, in the final four

May 14—The players have changed over the years and so has the classification, but one thing has been sure for the past four seasons. Come mid-May, the Crusaders are going to be there.

Grace Christian baseball reached its fourth consecutive final four in NCISAA state playoff action Saturday evening, riding a gutty pitching performance from sophomore Landon McDonald and some timely hitting to a 9-0 victory over John Paul II Catholic in the quarterfinal round of the tournament.

Grace (17-7), the top overall seed, had a double-bye into the quarterfinals, and the rest of its pod went chalk as the Saints (16-10) won last Tuesday to earn a date with the state's top-ranked 3A team. However, Grace grabbed the lead on a two-out, three-run homer from Isaiah Arevalo in the bottom of the second inning. The Crusaders went on to add three more in the third, two in the fifth and one in the sixth to pull away.

They faced Gaston Christian in the semifinals Monday evening in a game that ended after press time for this issue. Gaston (16-4) was the fourth seed and advanced with a 2-1 win over fifth-seeded High Point Christian on Saturday. If Grace won, it will host either #2 Hickory Grove Christian or #6 Asheville Christian in the state championship series on Friday and Saturday.

The semifinal game was moved up a day from Tuesday due to a forecast of poor weather in the area on that day.

Grace burst onto the NCISAA scene as a baseball power in 2021, when the Crusaders won their first 21 games of the season on their way to finish as state runners-up. They took the next step in 2022 and won the state 1A championship, then moved up to 2A in 2023 and reached the semifinals. This year's team, facing the most ambitious schedule in school history, lost a handful of games but was ranked No. 1 by MaxPreps all season, and is now three wins from a title. One current member of the team, Riley Mullen, has played on all four final four teams.

The Crusaders had all hands on deck from a pitching standpoint after not playing for eight days, but head coach Rob Wooten decided to give McDonald, who was third on the team among qualifiers for ERA this spring, the start. The Saints tried to test him with a patient batting approach and got five walks, but he slammed the door in their face every time they threatened. John Paul II loaded the bases with two out in the first and he struck out the next man on three pitches. In the second, a walk and an error put two on with two out, but he got the next man to fly out. Leadoff walks in the third and fourth came to naught for the Saints, and after back-to-back two-out hits in the fifth, he whiffed the next man.

McDonald left the game with two on and two out in the sixth due to his pitch count, but Will Clewis came in and had a clean sheet for the final four outs.

Grace got all the runs it needed in the second. Alex Pena Jimenez led off with a double and then Ethan Bunce singled. JPII pitcher Joyner Haddock got two quick outs, but then Arevalo, the Crusaders' No. 9 hitter, looked at a strike and then sent the second one into the deepest part of center field for a home run.

A two-out rally by Grace in the next inning doubled the lead to 6-0. Camron Seagraves and Pena Jimenez drew back-to-back walks ahead of an RBI single by Bunce. A misplayed fly ball then allowed both Pena Jimenez and Bunce to score as well.

Pena Jimenez, Bunce, and Luke Garris all singled to load the bases in the fifth before a two-RBI single by Caleb Ellis made it 8-0. Matt Murchison nearly mercy-ruled the game when he followed, but his hard liner went right to the Saint shortstop, and thanks to that, the visitors went the distance.

Pinch-runner Jimmy Zimmerman scored on a two-out single by Bunce in the sixth to complete the scoring. Bunce ended the game a perfect 4-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBI.