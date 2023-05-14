Four former Tigers win XFL Championship

The Arlington Renegades won the XFL Championship 35-26 over the D.C. Defenders Saturday night and former Auburn Tigers Sal Canella, Javaris Davis, Mike Horton, and Davonte Lambert helped them do so.

Canella, who played for Auburn from 2017-19, caught a 41-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring and give the Renegades an early lead over the Defenders. The tight end finished the game with four catches for 71 yards and the score.

Despite being one of their top receivers throughout the season that was his first touchdown of the season.

Horton started at left guard for the Renegades and helped hold the Defenders to just one sack in the game.

Lambert and Davis did not record any stats in the game.

It wasn’t all positive news as former Auburn defensive tackle Gabe Wright was on the Defenders. While his team lost the game he had a solid performance, making three tackles.

More Football!

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire