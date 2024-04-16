Four former Nittany Lions competing in NBA Postseason

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – The NBA postseason kicks off this week and four former Penn State players will represent the Nittany Lions.

Men’s basketball alumni Andrew Funk (Chicago Bulls), Seth Lundy (Atlanta Hawks), Jalen Pickett (Denver Nuggets) and Calvin Booth (General Manager – Denver Nuggets) will be participating in the competition.

Pickett, class of 2023, has played in 27 games with the Nuggets in his rookie season. Pickett was chosen by the defending NBA Champions in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft. As the 32nd overall pick, Pickett became the highest-drafted Penn State player in the history of the modern two-round NBA Draft.

Pickett wrapped up his five-year collegiate career as a consensus All-American for the 2022-23 season. Pickett posted career marks of 2,207 points (15.3 ppg), 780 rebounds (5.4 rpg), 841 assists, 178 steals and 115 blocks.

The Rochester, New York native totaled 1,068 points, 407 rebounds and 378 assists in 68 games in the blue and white. Pickett led Penn State to the NCAA Tournament and Big Ten Tournament Championship game in 2023.

Lundy, class of 2023, has played in nine games in his rookie season with the Atlanta Hawks while on a two-way contract. Lundy was the 46th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Lundy played for Penn State for four years, having his best season in 2022-23. Lundy finished his collegiate career ranking sixth all-time in Penn State history for career three-pointers (229).

Funk, class of 2023, spent five months with the Denver Nugget’s G League affiliate before inking a two-way contract with the Chicago Bulls on Feb. 25.

Funk played his final season of a five-year collegiate career with Penn State, playing for Bucknell the previous four years. With the Nittany Lions led the Big Ten in 2022-23 and ranked top 25 in the nation for 3FG% (41.2%) and three-pointers made per game (3.03). Funk’s 112 triples in the 2022-23 season were the most in the Big Ten and the second-most in one season in Penn State history.

Booth, class of 1998, was the front office leader for Denver’s first title run in franchise history last season. Booth is in his fourth season as the General Manager for the Denver Nuggets.

Booth was the Nuggets’ Assistant General Manager from 2017 to 2020 before taking his current position in July 2020. Before that, Booth had a 10-year NBA playing career, was a scout for the New Orleans Pelicans in 2012, and was a scout and Director of Player Personnel for the Minnesota Timberwolves from 2013-2017.

Booth was a three-year starter at Penn State and served as a two-time captain. Booth holds the Nittany Lion record for career blocked shots (428) and ranks second in Big Ten history. Booth was named the 1998 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and was drafted 35th overall, the then-highest in Penn State history, in the 1999 NBA Draft by the Washington Wizards.

The NBA Playoffs begin on Saturday, April 20 with four first-round matchups taking place.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.