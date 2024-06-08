Four former Buffs playing in UFL’s first-ever postseason

Four former Colorado Buffaloes football players will take the field in the first-ever UFL playoffs.

Those who reached the postseason are wide receiver Devin Ross (Michigan Panthers) and linebackers Robert Barnes (San Antonio Brahmas), Drew Lewis (St. Louis Battlehawks) and Carson Wells (St. Louis Battlehawks).

Ross, the only non-linebacker of the four, hasn’t seen much action this season with the Panthers. He has seven receptions on the year for 112 receiving yards, according to the UFL’s official website. He has also played special teams, occasionally as a kick returner.

Barnes, on the other hand, has seen the most playing time among the four former Buffs. He played in all 10 of the Brahmas’ regular season games, finishing with 21 total tackles.

Lastly, the Battlehawks boast two CU alumni in Lewis and Wells. Lewis only played in two games this season while Wells played in nine. Wells finished with 17 total tackles, two sacks and a pass breakup.

In the USFL conference championship game on Saturday, the Panthers will face the Birmingham Stallions at 1 p.m. MT (ABC/ESPN). The Battlehawks will host the Brahmas in the XFL conference title game on Sunday at 5 p.m. MT (Fox).

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook for ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire