Four former Alabama WRs ranked among NFL’s best pass catchers

There are former Alabama Football players at just about every position in the NFL. The Crimson Tide program is known for producing top-tier NFL talent across the board, but especially at defensive back, running back and wide receiver.

Pro Football Focus’ Sam Monson recently ranked the top-32 wide receivers in the NFL and the list has four former Alabama stars in it.

Wide receivers are a unique positional group in that their talent must be paired with a great situation to be considered good. For example, Jaylen Waddle is the highest-rated former Alabama on this list, because the Dolphins front office has put in effort to build the offense. Former Biletnikoff Award recipient, Jerry Jeudy, is not on this list at all. However, that’s not because of his lack of skill, he’s just had an unfortunate quarterback situation in Denver to begin his career.

17. Jaylen Waddle

Monson’s take: “Tyreek Hill arriving in Miami has only helped Waddle, who thrived last season in a completely different role to the one we saw from him as a rookie. Waddle finished third in the NFL in yards per route run (2.59) with an average depth of target (12.2 yards) more than 5 yards higher than it was in his rookie season. Waddle has now demonstrated he can win inside and outside and at all levels of the field.”

Jaylen Waddle is one of the most elusive receivers in the entire league. He set a reception record in his rookie season and continues to flash his speed and quick feet every week he’s on the field. The Miami Dolphins made the brilliant decision to pair him with Tyreek Hill and formed one of the fastest duos in the history of the game. I believe he’s better than the No. 17 wide receiver in the league, but I don’t think this is too far off.

18. DeVonta Smith

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Monson’s take: “A.J. Brown‘s arrival set off a huge improvement from almost all quarters of the Eagles’offense, including DeVonta Smith. In Year 2, Smith improved in almost every receiving metric, including yards per route run, and passes thrown his way generated a 114.1 passer rating in the regular season. Smith is an outstanding receiver whose only question mark is his slender build, which is less of an issue with a physically imposing receiver like Brown on the other side.”

DeVonta Smith has been stellar for the Eagles in his young career. Much like Waddle, Philadelphia paired him up with a top-tier wide receiver when they traded for A.J. Brown. Smith’s height and athleticism make him a legitimate deep threat that opposing defenses must respect.

22. Amari Cooper

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Monson’s take: “Cooper makes every offense he steps into better. He has now demonstrated this knack for the Raiders, Cowboys and Browns in the NFL, yet the discussion about Cooper tends to center too often around his deficiencies. A receiver who is good at everything, Cooper is an excellent weapon whose only real issue is consistency.”

Amari Cooper has silently been one of the best receivers in recent seasons. He’s relatively quiet and doesn’t make huge, flashy plays, but he gets the job done. The Cleveland Browns may surprise people in 2022, but the AFC North will be a daunting group to get through. In my opinion, No. 22 is too low of a ranking for Cooper.

28. Calvin Ridley

(Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Monson’s take: “Ridley was suspended for the 2022 NFL season for violating the gambling policy, but he heads into 2023 fresh and ready to take advantage of playing with Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville. Ridley is an exceptional route runner and has excellent deep speed. He might not be able to dominate as a true No. 1 receiver, but Jacksonville doesn’t need him to be that guy.”

I don’t necessarily agree that Ridley can’t dominate as a true No. 1 receiver. He’s had a year to fine-tune his skills and is hungrier now more than ever to return to the game sandpit up numbers. He’s a veteran on a young Jaguars team that will lean on him for consistent production. I think Ridley will be a name to look out for in the 2023 season.

