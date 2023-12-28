Four Florida signees to play in Under Armour All-America Game

Four future Florida Gators will take the field together on Jan. 3 at the Under Armour All-American Game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Five-star quarterback DJ Lagway, four-star linebackers Aaron Chiles and Myles Graham and preferred walk-on punter Bobby Engstler are all on Team Fire, according to the organizer’s website. They’ll go up against Team Ice next weekend, with kickoff scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. It will be nationally televised on ESPN.

All eyes in Gainesville will be locked on Lagway. Gator Nation has been waiting for a generational quarterback to walk through the doors since Tim Tebow left, and Lagway is the team’s first five-star quarterback to sign since Jeff Driskel in 2011.

He crushed the high school competition in Texas, totaling more than 5,500 yards and nearly 75 touchdowns with his arm and legs, but now the competition level is getting kicked up a notch. This game has the potential to be Lagway’s national coming-out party if all goes well.

Chiles and Graham will be worth checking in on too. Florida could use some stability at linebacker over the next few years, and these two were signed to fill that void. It’s harder to evaluate defensive players in real-time, but the tape will be valuable.

