These four Florida players earned preseason All-SEC honors from the media

Four Florida football players were named in total to the three preseason All-SEC teams Friday. Defensive back Kaiir Elam and defensive end Zachary Carter were selected to the first team while linebacker Ventrell Miller and wide receiver Jacob Copeland were designated to the second and third teams, respectively.

This is the second-straight season Elam, Carter and Miller appeared on the preseason All-SEC teams.

Carter has been regarded as the team’s best defensive lineman and lived up to that role in 2020. He recorded 36 tackles, five sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss, two pass breakups, a fumble recovery and 12 quarterback hurries.

Miller led the team in tackles with 88 while adding 3.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, a fumble recovery, three pass breakups and a QB hurry.

Elam was named a preseason second-team All-SEC member like Carter and Miller. The standout defensive back is seen as one of the best NFL draft prospects for the Gators. He turned in 39 tackles, 11 pass breakups and two interceptions in his sophomore campaign.

This is the first year Copeland has been named to any of the three All-SEC teams. He started 11 games at receiver caught 23 catches for 435 yards and three touchdowns.