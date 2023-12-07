Four Florida football players earn All-SEC freshman honors

Starting wide receiver Eugene Wilson III and starting safety Jordan Castell were among four Florida football players who earned Coaches All-SEC freshman honors on Thursday.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Wilson had a team-high 6 TD catches for the Florida Gators. In 10 games and seven starters, Wilson led all FBS true freshman in receptions per game (6.1) while ranking second in receptions (61), fourth in receiving yards per game (53.8) and fourth in receiving yards (538).

"He came in in the summer and for him, it was how fast he could take that and learn it really quick and then go out there and play fast," Florida quarterback Graham Mertz said. "The big thing for him is how quickly he translated it. It really freed him up to just go play his ball. He’s only going to get better.”

Castell started all 12 games at safety for UF as a freshman, finishing with a team-high 60 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, an interception and three pass breakups.

Also making the team were defensive linemen Kelby Collins and T.J. Searcy. In 12 games, Collins finished with 23 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and sacks, four quarterback hurries, a pass breakup and a forced fumble. Searcy also appeared in all 12 games for UF and was active on defense with 26 tackles (nine solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, half a sack, two quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Four Florida Gators football players named to All-SEC freshman team