Four of five unsigned first-round picks are represented by CAA

Mike Florio
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

Last July, five of seven unsigned players in the top 10 were represented by CAA. This year, four of five unsigned first-round picks are represented by CAA.

One reason for this? CAA typically represents a lot of first-round picks. Another reason for it? CAA drives a hard bargain for its clients, and there’s nothing wrong with that.

Camps aren’t open, so the foot-dragging isn’t really costing the players anything — other than the ability to invest, spend, etc. the money they would have received by now if they’d signed sooner.

The unsigned selections are 49ers defensive end Joey Bosa (No. 2; represented by CAA), Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (No. 3; represented by Nicole Lynn of Young Money APAA Sports), Bucs linebacker Devin White (No. 5; represented by CAA), Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (No. 6; represented by CAA), and Panthers linebacker Brian Burns (No. 16; represented by CAA).

The primary issues for unsigned top-10 picks typically are cash flow on the signing bonus and offset language on the fully-guaranteed deal. It’s unclear why Burns hasn’t signed. He’s in the middle of the round, well below the range for no-offset language — and well above the cutoff for a fully-guaranteed deal. His financial parameters are set, and the deal will be fully-guaranteed.

The other guarantee is that most if not all of these deals will be done before training camp opens. Last year, however, CAA took a stand with Bears linebacker Roquan Smith (the No. 8 pick) over language that would have voided his guarantees. So that’s another issue that could, in theory, be keeping the unsigned first-round picks from getting signed.

