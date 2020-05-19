Four FCS teams ineligible for 2020 postseason

(Stats Perform) - Four FCS programs are ineligible for the 2020 football postseason after receiving NCAA Academic Progress Rate sanctions on Tuesday.

Southland Conference members McNeese and Stephen F. Austin, Howard from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and Prairie View A&M from the Southwestern Athletic Conference fell below the necessary 930 APR score on a scale of 1,000. The scores measure the classroom performance of a team over a four-year period, in this case the 2015-16 through 2018-19 academic years.

The four teams will have four practice hours adjusted to academic activities each week. In addition, Howard will not be allowed to have spring practice next year.

APR penalties were levied on 21 teams from various sports at 13 Division I schools, including 15 that received postseason ineligibility.

Any penalized school may request a waiver from some or all penalty elements. Waivers are overseen by the NCAA's committee on academics.