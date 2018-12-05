Four FCS players named to Senior Bowl

(STATS) - At least four FCS players will have their chance next month to do what the likes of Carson Wentz, Cooper Kupp, Kyle Lauletta and Darius Leonard have done at the Reese's Senior Bowl - make their mark with NFL teams.

Delaware safety Nasir Adderley, Alabama State offensive tackle Tytus Howard, Western Illinois defensive tackle Khalen Saunders and Northern Colorado wide receiver Alex Wesley were named Wednesday to college football's premier all-star game, scheduled for Jan. 22 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

Former Presbyterian cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, a graduate transfer at Temple, also will be in the game.

In a year in which the Senior Bowl had a change in executive directors, the number of FCS players was small (there were 14 last season). Wentz (North Dakota State), Kupp (Eastern Washington), Lauletta (Richmond) and Leonard (South Carolina State) were players in recent years who raised their draft status with strong performance during Senior Bowl week.

All of the players will be split into North and South squads. More can be added to the game as additions or injury replacements.