Four European giants chasing Simons - Monday's gossip

Four European heavyweights want to sign Barcelona's Xavi Simons, Liverpool have had an offer for Lille defender Leny Yoro rejected, and Chelsea are remaining firm with their price tag for Levi Colwill.

Manchester United, Arsenal, Manchester City and Bayern Munich have all expressed interest in 21-year-old Netherlands and Paris St-Germain forward Xavi Simons. (L'Equipe - in French, subscription required)

Liverpool have had a 50m euro (£42m) offer for Lille's French defender Leny Yoro, 18, rejected. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Bayern Munich's pursuit of Chelsea and England defender Levi Colwill, 21, has gone cold, with the German side considering any potential transfer fee to be too high. (Sky Sports Germany)

Manchester City will not accept a fee lower than £25m for Portugal defender Joao Cancelo, 30, with Barcelona interested in signing him on a permanent deal after a loan spell. (Sun)

Everton are looking at Hull City's English defender Jacob Greaves, 23, as a possible replacement for their England centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, 21, if he leaves this summer. (Hull Daily Mail)

Bayern Munich have not managed to agree a new deal with Canada left-back Alphonso Davies, who has been linked with Real Madrid, but are not planning to sell the 23-year-old and allow him to enter the final year of his contract with them. (Sky Sports Germany)

Aston Villa are keeping tabs on Leicester's Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho, 27, as he prepares to leave the Foxes this summer on a free transfer. (Football Insider)

Aston Villa are also in daily contact with Chelsea over a move for their 22-year-old full-back Ian Maatsen, who is part of the Netherlands squad at Euro 2024. (Football Insider)

Ipswich, Southampton, Leicester and Leeds are among the clubs interested in signing 26-year-old Wales and Tottenham defender Joe Rodon. (Football.London)

Tottenham are among the clubs to have held initial talks over signing Italy and Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori, 22. (CaughtOffside)

Aston Villa's full focus remains on finalising a swap deal with Juventus involving Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz, 26, despite recent links to a move for 22-year-old Everton and Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana. (Fabrizio Romano, subscription required)

Inter Milan president Giuseppe Marotta says the contract renewal of Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez is all but done and the only thing missing is the 26-year-old's signature. (Sky Sports Italia)

Roma are targeting a move for 35-year-old Germany defender Mats Hummels, whose departure from Borussia Dortmund has been confirmed. (Calciomercato - in Italian)