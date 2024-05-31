Four Edinburgh changes as Crosbie reaches 100

Luke Crosbie will make his 100th Edinburgh appearance as Sean Everitt's side travel to Italy to take on Benetton in the final game of the regular season.

The flanker starts ahead of Hamish Watson to reach this landmark as the head coach makes four changes.

Injury woes for Wes Goosen means James Lang starts at full-back with Matt Currie and Chris Dean making up the midfield meaning Mark Bennett moves to the bench.

Ali Price is the starting scrum-half this week as Ben Vellacott starts on the bench.

Seventh-placed Edinburgh and Benetton in eighth are level on 49 points going into the last regular game of the season.

A victory puts both teams in the top eight, and a draw of equal league points puts the visitors in the play-offs. Edinburgh have a better win record (11) than the Italians (10).

Edinburgh: Lang, Henry, Currie, Dean, van der Merwe, Healy, Price; Schoeman, Ashman, Nel, Skinner, Gilchrist (C), Ritchie, Mata

Replacements: Cherry, Venter, Sebastian, Sykes, Watson, Vellacott, Scott, Bennett