Edwardsburg High School baseball players Ryan Buck, Zac Zache, Payton Bookwalter and Brody Schimpa have been named to the Division 2 All-District baseball team.

This past season, Buck batted .368 with 16 RBIs, Zache hit .447 with two homers and 30 RBIs, while Bookwalter batted .358 with two homers and 22 RBIs. On the mound, Schimpa finished with a 6-0 record and a 1.56 earned-run average.

A.J. Gaideski was named co-Coach of the Year with Gull Lake’s Reggie Walters.