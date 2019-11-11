Four earn FCS player of the week honors

(STATS) - Southeastern Louisiana's Cole Kelley, Illinois State's Dylan Draka, Northwestern State's Parker Pastorello and South Carolina State's Corey Fields were named Monday as the STATS FCS National Players of the Week for Week 11 games ending Nov. 9.

The four honorees plus honorable mention selections:

NATIONAL OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Cole Kelley, Southeastern Louisiana, QB, Jr., 6-7, 260, Lafayette, Louisiana

Kelley has been productive off the bench all season, and he came on to lead Southeastern Louisiana to a 34-0 win at then-No. 7 Central Arkansas in the Southland Conference. The Arkansas transfer accounted for all five of the Lions' touchdowns, tying the school's single-game record with four on the ground and throwing for one more. He completed 20 of 24 passes for 273 yards and finished with 312 yards of total offense. With their second Top 10 win, the Lions moved into a four-way tie for first place in the conference.

Honorable Mention: Eric Barriere, QB, Eastern Washington; JoJo Binda, RB, San Diego; Jason Brown, QB, Saint Francis; De'Montrez Burroughs, WR, South Carolina State; Ben DiNucci, QB, James Madison; Zane Dudek, RB, Yale; Bailey Fisher, QB, Tennessee Tech; Ulonzo Gilliam, RB, UC Davis; Elijah Ibitokun Hanks, RB, Chattanooga; Joe Logan, RB, Northern Arizona; E.J. Perry, QB, Brown; JP Shohfi, WR, Yale; Kristian Wilkerson, WR, Austin Peay; Devin Wynn, RB, Furman

NATIONAL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Dylan Draka, Illinois State, LB, R-Jr., 6-0, 240, Wheeling, Illinois

Draka led the way as Illinois State put the defensive clamps on then-No. 4 South Dakota State for a 27-18 victory in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. Four of Draka's five tackles were solo stops and three went for loss, and he had a forced fumble, a pass breakup and a pair of fumble recoveries. His sack, forced fumble and fumble recovery late in the fourth quarter set up a key field goal. The Redbirds limited South Dakota State well below its averages with just 81 rushing yards and 260 yards of offense.

Honorable Mention: Prince Emili, DE, Penn; Mason Gray, S, Robert Morris; Ryan Greenhagen, LB, Fordham; Ty Harris, LB, Western Carolina; Ferlando Jordan, CB, Southeastern Louisiana; Niko Lalos, DE, Dartmouth; Devanir Martin, DB, Grambling State; Ian McBorrough, LB, Morgan State; Solomon Muhammad, LB, Alcorn State; Jeffrey Smyth, DB, Presbyterian; Drew Wiley, LB, Villanova; Anton Williams, DB, Charleston Southern

NATIONAL SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Parker Pastorello, Northwestern State, P, R-Sr., 5-11, 183, Mandeville, Louisiana

Pastorello had Lamar's offense nearly stopped before it got started in Northwestern State's second win of the season, 34-13 in the Southland Conference. Pastorello dropped three of his five punts inside the Cardinals' 20-yard line, including two that pinned them at their 3. He averaged 47.2 yards on his punts, and Lamar's average starting field position on them was the 15.

Honorable Mention: Luis Aguilar, PK, Northern Arizona; Nowoola Awopetu, KR, Villanova; Sam Fenlason, PK, Illinois State; Dylan Laube, RB/KR, New Hampshire; Matt McRobert, P, Sam Houston State; Miguel Mendez, PK, Grambling State; Max Quick, P, Stephen F. Austin; Haidar Zaidan, PK, Tennessee Tech

NATIONAL FRESHMAN PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Corey Fields, South Carolina State, QB, R-Fr., 6-0, 188, Hollywood, South Carolina

Fields shattered the school record with seven touchdown passes - two more than the previous high - as South Carolina State beat Howard 62-21 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. He completed 18 of 29 passes for 333 yards and had a 231.283 passing efficiency rating, the second-highest among MEAC qualifiers this season. His TD passes went for 39, 5, 9, 43, 42, 14 and 6 yards.

Honorable Mention: Ife Adeyi, WR, Sam Houston State; Lance Babb II, WR, UC Davis; Jaelin Benefield, RB, Eastern Illinois; Jalen Bussey, RB/KR, North Dakota State; Brandon Eickert, PK, San Diego; Joe Fagnano, QB, Maine; Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim, WR, Alabama A&M; Michael Mason, DE, Wofford; Davius Richard, QB, North Carolina Central; Keegan Shoemaker, QB, Lafayette; Scott Valentas, LB, Columbia; Hajj-Malik Williams, QB, Gardner-Webb; Javon Williams Jr., RB, Southern Illinois