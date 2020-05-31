Four drivers eliminated in crash at Bristol before halfway

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Tyler Reddick, Alex Bowman and Cole Custer were eliminated in a crash less than 25 laps from the halfway point in Sunday’s Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The race was stopped briefly after Lap 230 in the 500-lap event.

The incident started when Matt Kenseth appeared to check up. Stenhouse slowed but was clipped from behind by Jimmie Johnson. The contact sent Stenhouse into the inside SAFER barrier and he bounced back up into the track into the cars of Kurt Busch, Reddick and Custer. Bowman could not slow and made contact. Busch was able to drive away.

“We just got crashed,” Stenhouse told FS1. “(Kenseth) had to check up. (Johnson) just ran into our left rear and spun us.”

Bowman told FS1: “I just couldn’t get stopped on time. … Just wrong place, wrong time.”

Said Reddick: “I saw (Stenhouse) get spun, and I saw him go down but then I couldn’t see him anymore. I was worried if I checked up too much I’d get caught up in it, but it didn’t matter and I got caught up in it anyway. Just a tough situation and a tough way to end our day.”

BRISTOL GONNA BRISTOL. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Tyler Reddick, Alex Bowman and Cole Custer are all heavily damaged. pic.twitter.com/9mTAnqxsO0 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) May 31, 2020





