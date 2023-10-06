Four Downs: Can Woodi Washington be OU football's X-factor vs Texas in Red River Rivalry?

DALLAS — The final Big 12 edition of the Red River Rivalry — at least in the regular season — happens Saturday when OU takes on Texas at 11 a.m. in a game televised by ABC.

For the first time since 2011, both teams are undefeated entering the game.

The Longhorns have been heavily tested already, winning at Alabama on Sept. 9.

For the Sooners, Saturday’s game is the first against a ranked opponent this season.

Neither team has another ranked opponent on its schedule the rest of the way, setting up the distinct possibility they could meet in the Big 12 Championship Game in December.

Here’s a look at Saturday’s matchup with the Longhorns in this week’s edition of Four Downs:

Number to know

36.6: The Sooners’ average margin of victory so far this season, tops in college football in games involving two FBS programs.

Oregon’s overall margin of victory is greater, at 39.8, but the Ducks’ schedule includes an 81-7 win over FCS Portland State. In other games, Oregon’s average margin of victory is 31.3.

Texas is 12th nationally in average margin of victory, outscoring opponents by 23.2 points per game.

Sooner in the crosshairs

Cornerback Woodi Washington: Washington has had his moments in the Red River Rivalry before, having come up with a big fourth-quarter interception in the 2020 game.

Washington has been the Sooners’ most-used defensive back so far, playing 273 of a possible 355 plays, according to Pro Football Focus.

Only linebacker Danny Stutsman (275) has played in more.

With a deep Texas receiving corps, including Xavier Worthy, Washington figures to be tested much more than he’s been to this point of the season.

Worthy and Adonai Mitchell have combined for 48 catches for 666 yards and seven touchdowns so far while tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders has 13 catches for 278 yards and a score.

All the Sooners’ defensive backs figure to be tested in a major way, but Washington in particular will need to come up big if the Sooners are to win.

Matchup to watch

Texas K Bert Auburn vs. OU K Zach Schmit: The kickers, of course, don’t go head to head, but plenty of Red River Rivalry matchups have been decided by special teams, and this could be an area where the Sooners make up ground on Texas.

OU’s Zach Schmit has been solid so far, going 6 of 7 on field goals and has made all 29 of his extra-point tries.

Texas’ Bert Auburn has struggled so far, going just 9 of 14 on field goals, including missing tries of 50 and 47 yards in last week’s win over Kansas.

Winning the ‘middle eight’

One of OU’s focuses going into this season was on controlling the “middle eight” — the four minutes before halftime and the four minutes after.

The Sooners have done that on defense throughout the season, but last week was the first time they’d done it on offense as well, as they outscored Iowa State 17-0 during that window.

For the season, OU has outscored opponents 23-0 there.

“It’s just being focused, not getting satisfied within the game,” Sooners coach Brent Venables said. “Understand being in the moment from a detailed standpoint, an efficiency standpoint. Understand what’s at stake. You know, creating momentum going into halftime. Creating momentum going out of halftime. There’s statistical information that’ll validate all of that, but when you get into a rhythm on either side of the ball, if you’re lined up against that, that’s a hard thing, sometimes, to stop.”

While Texas has been strong overall this season on both sides of the ball — outscoring opponents 180-54 so far — the Longhorns haven’t been as dominant during that middle eight period, winning that stretch just 20-16 over the first five games.

