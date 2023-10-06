Four Downs: Why Kendal Daniels' role is suddenly even more important for Oklahoma State

STILLWATER — In danger of falling below .500 for the season, the 2-2 Oklahoma State Cowboys play host to Kansas State at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Boone Pickens Stadium.

The Pokes need a positive performance for a variety of reasons, and with a stadium blackout, perhaps the Friday night vibes will be in their favor.

Here’s a look at some keys to the game in this week’s edition of Four Downs:

Cowboy in the Crosshairs

Safety Kendal Daniels: Lyrik Rawls is out with a knee injury, as he revealed on social media on Thursday night. Trey Rucker is “active” according to coach Mike Gundy, but his availability for the game remains unknown based on his recent arrest and subsequent charge of driving under the influence as Gundy awaits the result of the legal process.

That could mean that only one of the Cowboys’ trio of starting safeties from the beginning of the year remains in his role. And that’s Daniels.

Defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo said Daniels played his most complete game of the season at Iowa State two weeks ago, and the Cowboys are going to need more of that from the redshirt sophomore.

The next step for Daniels will be impact plays. He leads the team with 31 tackles, but has yet to pop in other categories where he showed up last year. He has 1.5 tackles for loss and no pass breakups through four games.

Number to Know

73.2: That’s Kansas State’s rushing yards allowed per game. The Wildcats have the sixth-best rush defense in the country, while OSU has the 104th-ranked rushing offense at 121.8 yards per game.

Conversely, the ‘Cats are 113th against the pass, giving up 264.2 yards per game — well more than the 221.8 the Cowboy passing game is averaging, though Alan Bowman had 278 yards in his first game as the solo quarterback two weeks ago.

If you’re looking for another statistical sign of an area that could benefit the Cowboys, look in the red zone. OSU has scored every time it has reached the red zone this season, and K-State has yet to prevent a team from scoring once it reaches the red zone.

Friday Night Lights

Oklahoma State has played a decent number of Thursday games at Boone Pickens Stadium in recent years. But Friday nights have been a rarity.

The Cowboys have hosted 10 Thursday games since 1986, when the Pokes defeated Missouri 10-6 on a Thursday in the first week of December. But the last Friday night game at Boone Pickens Stadium was another 30 years before that.

On Oct. 26, 1956, then known as Oklahoma A&M and playing as a member of the Missouri Valley Conference, it hosted Big Seven Conference member Kansas on a Friday night. Kansas won 21-13.

Since that game, OSU has played 15 Friday games, winning nine of them. Only one of those 15 has been in the month of October, a 54-28 win at Louisiana in 2010.

Overall in Friday games, the Cowboys are 57-46-7, though the vast majority of those were pre-World War II.

Behind Enemy Lines

Earlier this week, Kansas State quarterback Will Howard told local media the story of an encounter with OSU coach Mike Gundy from two years ago:

“Coach Gundy actually, in 2021 when I was playing and starting that game because Skylar (Thompson) had just gotten hurt, he came up to me and told me he hopes I feel better and that he wanted to play me soon. I was like, ‘He must think I’m Skylar.’ It was pretty funny, but that was really the only interaction I’ve had with Coach Gundy.”

