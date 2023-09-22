Four Downs: What do OU football veterans remember about facing Cincinnati QB Emory Jones?

CINCINNATI — A year ago at this time, OU was riding high into the Big 12 slate.

The Sooners, of course, faltered from there, dropping their conference opener to Kansas State and following that up with two more losses en route to what was ultimately a 6-7 season.

But this OU football team insists this is different.

Cornerback Woodi Washington said there were lessons that were learned from last year.

“We’re OU but we’re not just going to go out and win every game just because we’re OU,” Washington said. “I take it as we’ve got to put in the work to go out and win games. I feel like last year we kind of got humbled a little bit.”

The Sooners will get their chance to prove the improvement when they begin Big 12 play at Cincinnati on Saturday (11 a.m., Fox).

Here’s a look at Saturday’s matchup with the Bearcats in this week’s edition of Four Downs:

Familiar faces

Some OU defenders have gone against Cincinnati quarterback Emory Jones and receiver Xzavier Henderson before.

Jones and Henderson played for Florida in the 2020 Cotton Bowl, won by the Sooners 55-20.

“I just remember he’s a pretty good quarterback,” Woodi Washington said. “Runs the ball well. Throws the ball well. We’re in for a fight this game.”

Jones was 8 of 16 for 86 yards passing and ran for 60 yards and a touchdown in that bowl game. Henderson had one 12-yard catch.

So far this season, Jones is completing 66.3% of his passes for 735 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions while running for 144 yards and three scores.

Henderson has 20 catches for 299 yards and a touchdown.

Florida quarterback Emory Jones (5) runs the ball as Oklahoma linebacker Brian Asamoah (24) and defensive end Marcus Stripling (33) give chase during the first half of the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.

Homecoming, sort of, for Drake Stoops

Drake Stoops isn’t from Ohio.

He’s lived his whole life in Oklahoma.

But Stoops still has strong Ohio ties and the OU receiver and son of legendary Sooners coach Bob Stoops will have plenty of his Youngstown family in attendance Saturday.

“Probably I’d say upper 20s,” Stoops said when asked to estimate the number of family members who were planning to be at Saturday’s game. “A lot of them have never seen me play. They live pretty far away. So yeah, I’m excited.”

This is the Sooners’ first trip to Ohio since 2017, but Drake Stoops has played closer then he will Saturday.

Youngstown is 279 miles from Cincinnati. Morgantown, West Virginia, is just 134 miles from Youngstown. Stoops had four catches for 31 yards last season at West Virginia.

Oklahoma's Drake Stoops (12) greets fan following the second half of the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Southern Methodist University Mustangs at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Sooner in the crosshairs

Cayden Green, OG: We’ll see who sees the majority of the snaps at left guard against Cincinnati — whether it’s Savion Byrd, Troy Everett or Cayden Green.

If Byrd can’t go (he left the win over Tulsa due to injury), Green is the most talented option, though he’s still plenty raw.

Whoever is at the spot will be under the gun against the Bearcats, whose defensive line is among the most talented OU will face this season.

“They can go,” Green said of Cincinnati’s defensive front. “They’re big, strong, physical guys. Guys with a lot of experience. We’re preparing as if it’s the best defensive line we’re going to see.”

Cincinnati has 10 sacks so far this season, No. 16 nationally and tied for second in the Big 12. The Sooners have allowed just one sack all season.

Oklahoma's Cayden Green speaks during a media day for the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) football team in Norman, Okla., Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

Number to know

409: The Sooners’ margin of victory historically on Sept. 23.

It’s no great surprise the Sooners have dominated on the date, but they’ve been particularly dominant historically on the date.

OU is 10-0 all-time on Sept. 23, according to the OU media guide, outscoring opponents by a combined 484-75.

Most of those points allowed came in their most recent game on the date, when OU beat Baylor 49-41 in 2017.

Here’s a look at all of the Sooners’ Sept. 23 games:

1909: 55-0 over Central Oklahoma

1916: 27-0 over Central Oklahoma

1949: 46-0 over Boston College

1967: 21-0 over Washington State

1972: 68-3 over Oregon

1978: 66-7 over Rice

1995: 51-10 over North Texas

2000: 42-14 over Rice

2006: 59-0 over Middle Tennessee State

2017: 49-41 over Baylor

