Four Downs: Which OU football position group faces toughest challenge against SMU?

NORMAN — OU football’s nonconference schedule continues Saturday with a matchup between the Sooners and SMU at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (5 p.m., ESPN+).

The Mustangs will be looking for their first win over a ranked opponent since 2020 and first such win in nonconference play since 2019.

Here’s a look at Saturday's matchup with the Mustangs in this week’s edition of Four Downs:

Sooners in the crosshairs

Secondary: OU’s defensive backs — like every other position group — performed well last week, but they will be tested in a much different way Saturday.

SMU was 14th nationally in total offense last season, averaging 472.8 yards per game. The Mustangs were 10th in scoring offense, averaging 37.2 points. SMU had 457 yards in last week’s 38-14 win over Louisiana Tech.

While Woodi Washington has been steady at corner, the Sooners’ other cornerbacks — led by Gentry Williams — need to show that they can consistently lock down opposing receivers.

SMU showed off an improved running game last week, one that figures to test the versatility of OU safeties as well.

A strong performance from the secondary Saturday would go a long way toward showing OU’s defense is significantly better in 2023 than it was last season.

OU's Woodi Washington (5) and Key Lawrence (12) bring down Arkansas State's Corey Rucker (7) during the Sooners' 73-0 win last Saturday in Norman.

Unexpected matchup

Most nonconference games are scheduled well in advance, with OU having future games on the schedule all the way until 2036.

But Saturday’s matchup was announced less than a year ago.

OU had Georgia scheduled for a home-and-home but the Sooners’ impending move to the SEC wiped that out.

There was some talk about playing this year as a one-off neutral-site game between the Sooners and Bulldogs but an agreement could not be reached.

Instead, the Sooners were able to add SMU for a home-and-home. OU will play in Dallas on Sept. 11, 2027, in the return game.

OU leads the all-time series between the programs 5-1-1, including 3-0-1 in Norman. The Sooners last faced off with SMU in 1995.

SMU coach Rhett Lashlee and the Mustangs are set to join the ACC in 2024.

Familiar face

SMU defensive line coach Calvin Thibodeaux isn’t the only former Sooner who will be on the SMU side Saturday.

Redshirt senior defensive lineman Kori Roberson played for the Sooners from 2019-22 before transferring to SMU to reunite with Thibodeaux, who coached OU’s defensive line from 2016-21.

Roberson started off his Mustangs stint with a bang last week, returning an interception 16 yards for a touchdown late in the first quarter to put SMU up 14-0 in an eventual 38-14 victory.

During his time in Norman. Roberson played in 27 games with 29 tackles. He didn’t appear in a game last season.

Roberson’s Norman home was damaged in a February tornado, with a subsequent GoFundMe raising more than $15,000.

Everybody loves a parade

Before the game, OU will hold its inaugural Parade of Champions, celebrating national titles of the last year.

The parade will feature the women’s gymnastics and softball teams, who each won team national title last season, as well as NCAA outdoor heptathlon champion Pippi Lotta Enok. OU’s women’s basketball, women’s tennis and men’s golf teams will be honored for winning Big 12 championships and the track and field teams’ individual conference title will be honored as well.

Rowing coach Sarah Trowbridge and rower Lale Edil will also be honored for winning a world title in the Women’s 8+ at this year’s U23 World Rowing Championships in Bulgaria.

The parade begins at 2 p.m. at Baked Bear on Campus Corner, continuing south on Asp Avenue to the Oklahoma Memorial Union.

OU vs. SMU

KICKOFF: 5 p.m. Saturday at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman (ESPN+)

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football needs Gentry Williams, secondary to shine against SMU