Four Downs: What OU football must do to add one of Power Five's most-lopsided series

NORMAN — Next week OU faces its biggest test of the regular season in the Red River Rivalry.

But before the 14th-ranked Sooners get there, they’ll host Iowa State on Saturday (6 p.m., FS1).

“I think coach (Brent) Venables does a great job with us and with the team on that,” center Andrew Raym said of guarding against looking past the Cyclones.

“We have a huge focus on just going 1-0 every week. We don’t look ahead. Everything this week is about Iowa State. I haven’t even thought about Texas since you brought it up just now. Everything is about going 1-0 each week. The biggest game of the year is the next game. It’s Iowa State right now.”

Here’s a look at Saturday’s matchup with the Cyclones in this week’s edition of Four Downs:

Matchup to watch

Sooners’ defensive line vs. Iowa State offensive line: The battles in the trenches on both sides figure to go a long way toward deciding this game.

Both teams are among the nation’s best so far this season at protecting their quarterbacks, with the Sooners allowing just three sacks this season, tied for eighth-best nationally.

Iowa State has been even better, allowing just one sack over four games.

While OU’s defense has been very good this season, ranking second nationally in points allowed per game, 11th in third-down defense and 25th in red-zone defense, sacks have been hard to come by so far.

The Sooners have seven through four games.

Linebacker Danny Stutsman is the only Sooners player with multiple sacks. Among the defensive line, only Adepoju Adebawore, Ethan Downs, Jonah Laulu and Marcus Stripling have recorded sacks.

Number to know, Part I

34: The Sooners have allowed just 34 points through four games.

It’s the fewest points the Sooners have allowed over the first four games of a season over the last 30 years, besting 2009 when OU allowed 35.

It’s the fewest points allowed by the Sooners during a 4-0 start since 1987, when the Sooners allowed 17 in wins over North Texas, North Carolina, Tulsa and Iowa State en route to an 11-1 season.

Fewest points allowed by Sooners in a 4-0 start

0: 1911, 1915, 1918

6: 1914, 1938, 1972

12: 1956

17: 1987

20: 1966

21: 1957

26: 1955

27: 1974

34: 2023

Number to know, Part II

.909: OU’s winning percentage (79-7-2) against Iowa State is the highest by one Power Five program against another in a series with at least 50 games played.

The Sooners are 18-2 against the Cyclones during the Big 12 era (.900).

Despite OU’s dominance, the series has been tight of late in Norman. In the last three meetings at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, the Sooners have outscored Iowa State 101-100.

OU is 8-0 against the Cyclones with Brent Venables on staff, holding Iowa State to 50 total points in those contests. The Cyclones’ 13 points last season were the most against the Sooners with Venables on staff.

Best winning percentages vs. one program

(Minimum 50 games)

Oregon vs. Idaho (52-3-4): .915

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State (79-7-2): .909

Ohio State vs. Minnesota (46-7): .868

Michigan vs. Indiana (61-10): .859

Notre Dame vs. Navy (80-13-1): .856

OU’s winning percentage in Big 12 games during the Big 12 era

Cincinnati (1-0): 1.000

Kansas, Iowa State (18-2); West Virginia (9-1): .900

TCU (10-2): .833

Baylor (23-5): .821

Missouri (8-2): .800

Oklahoma State, Texas Tech (20-7): .741

Texas A&M (11-5): .688

Colorado (6-3): .667

Kansas State (14-8): .636

Texas (17-11): .607

Nebraska (6-4): .600

Five questions with OL Troy Everett

Appalachian State transfer interior Troy Everett has been thrust into the spotlight over the last two weeks after starting left guard Savion Byrd was banged up against Tulsa.

Everett has played the majority of snaps at the position in each of the last two games.

Sooners coach Brent Venables said Byrd would be available against Iowa State.

Even if Byrd returns, Everett figures to play a valuable role adding depth to the Sooners’ offensive line.

But there’s plenty more to Everett, who said he drove into campus Monday morning around 6 listening to Taylor Swift’s “Style.”

So how did Everett feel seeing Swift with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“Kind of broke my heart but it’s a good man that got her,” Everett said with a smile. “Travis is a great guy. So it’s good. He can have her. I’ll let him have her.”

Here’s five questions with Everett:

Q: What are your interests outside of football?

A: I’m not a big going out kind of guy. I like just sitting in, watching football, relaxing. I love drinking coffee, so that’s my biggest thing.

What kind of coffee?

I don’t spend money. I’m cheap Donut Shop, go get me a big box, get me a Keurig in my room.

How do you drink it?

Depends on how I’m feeling. Good day, if I’m feeling like I earned a little treat, pour some creamer in there, maybe a little sugar and then after that, might just be a little creamer, might be black. You never know.

When did you start drinking coffee?

Whenever I was younger and I would take it from my dad whenever he would go to the bathroom.

Do you drink it before games?

Oh no, not coffee. I’ve learned don’t do it before the game, wait for after. Save it for after the game. It’s my reward. That’s what I look forward to.

