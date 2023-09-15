Four Downs: Oklahoma State run game faces test against stout South Alabama defensive front

STILLWATER — Unbeaten, but still unproven, Oklahoma State has its final non-conference test of the season when it hosts South Alabama at 6 p.m. Saturday, broadcast on ESPN+.

With another sellout Boone Pickens Stadium crowd set to be on hand, the Cowboys will try to address some of the questions that still linger after their 2-0 start.

Who will be the No. 1 quarterback? Can the defense continue its progression after a second-half shutout a week ago? Will the run game find some rhythm?

That leaves lots to talk about in this week’s edition of Four Downs:

Cowboys in the crosshairs

The quarterbacks: Sure, it’s easy to say this every week. But here’s why it’s especially important this week. The Jaguars are allowing 322 yards per game through the air. Tulane QB Michael Pratt went 14-of-15 for 294 yards and four touchdowns in the opener and two Southeastern Louisiana passers combined to complete 69.4% of their throws for 350 yards last week.

So this could be the chance for the Cowboy quarterback trio of Alan Bowman, Garret Rangel and Gunnar Gundy to assert their strength as passers. Together, they’ve completed 65% of their passes for 495 yards and three touchdowns with one interception, but this could be an opportunity to surpass even those solid numbers.

And if coach Mike Gundy is going to make a determination on a singular starter before Big 12 play opens next week — there’s no guarantee that he will — a strong throwing performance this week could weigh heavily in a player’s favor.

Number to know

3.2: Though it has struggled against the pass, South Alabama’s defense is allowing just 3.2 yards per carry on the ground. In the season opener, Tulane averaged 3.7 yards per carry on 38 attempts in a 37-17 win.

To this point, OSU is averaging 4.2 yards per carry and 131.0 yards per game on the ground, but without any consistency. Long stretches of ineffectiveness have been wiped out by explosions of production.

Last week, OSU had no rushing yards on 12 carries at halftime, but rushed for 113 in the second half. That inconsistency could eventually spell doom for an offense that looks like it will need to play complementary football to a strong defense.

As of now, Ollie Gordon is averaging 6.1 yards per carry, while Jaden Nixon is averaging 5.4 and Elijah Collins is at 4.4. They need to keep those numbers up as the defenses get tougher.

Redshirt freshman D.J. McKinney (8) has played 96 snaps through two games as a backup cornerback this season.

Three questions with D.J. McKinney

OSU redshirt freshman cornerback D.J. McKinney has played a significant backup role so far this season after seeing action in four games last year. So far, he has seven tackles and two pass breakups.

Q: You’ve played 96 snaps through two games this season. Did you expect to be this highly involved from the start?

A: I didn’t. I was just prepared, just ready for them to call my name. I just took advantage of the opportunity they gave me. I’ve been ready ever since.

How has it felt?

It’s way, way more fun than just sitting on the sideline watching. Last year, I was watching the guys before me, just taking it all in. It’s part of the process. It’s real exciting to be on the field this year. I’m just watching film every day, making sure I practice like a pro, making sure I take everything in, and then just leave it all on the field.

How much did your time as a backup and special teams player while redshirting last year help you be ready for this season?

It made me more comfortable for this year, for sure. I feel way more comfortable than I was, especially watching the guys who were playing above me. And (cornerbacks coach Tim) Duffie has taught me a lot. So, definitely more comfortable.

I learned real early as soon as I got here there’s a lot of stuff that goes into the process of being on the field. I took that into my process, you know, to make sure when I was not playing, I gave a good look to our offense when I was on the scout team and stuff like that. So when my time was ready to come, I was prepared.

Uni-guess

White-black-white: We’ve seen some traditional mixtures of orange and white the first two weeks. Time to break out the new black jerseys. With white numbers popping off the chest, it’s a strong look, and could be topped off with the “Patriot Pete” helmet — the full-body Pistol Pete logo on the white helmet.

OSU vs. South Alabama

KICKOFF: 6 p.m. Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater (ESPN+)

