Four Downs: Will Oklahoma State football's work to improve run game show in opener?

STILLWATER — Wrapped in excitement and uncertainty, Oklahoma State’s 2023 football season arrives on Saturday. The Cowboys play host to Central Arkansas at 6 p.m. inside Boone Pickens Stadium.

The Pokes get a soft open to the season against a Football Championship Subdivision squad before hitting the road to take on Arizona State next week.

Here’s a quick look at some important factors for the game in the season-opening edition of Four Downs:

More: After 'good little test' for Oklahoma State football, Kasey Dunn eyes redemption tour

Matchup that matters

OSU nose tackle Justin Kirkland vs. UCA center Jacob Cox: Cox is a returning starter, and at 6-foot-3, 300 pounds, will outsize many of his defensive line counterparts at the FCS level. But Kirkland is a different animal. The 6-foot-4, 346-pound sophomore will be energized to make his OSU debut after transferring from Utah Tech, and Cox could end up on the wrong end of Kirkland’s excitement.

More: OSU 3-2-1 kickoff: How will Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State football manage multiple-QB plan?

Justin Kirkland (97) runs drills during an Oklahoma State Spring football practice at Sherman E. Smith Training Center in Stillwater, Okla., Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Number to know

197: That’s the most rushing yards OSU had in a single game last season, which came against Arizona State in the second game. The Cowboys expect the rushing numbers to be better, and against a Central Arkansas squad that was 97th in FCS against the run last year, the Pokes shouldn’t have trouble eclipsing the 200-yard mark.

More: Could Oklahoma State football's Sesi Vailahi land important role as freshman running back?

Nuggets from the notebook

● While the Bears had their defensive struggles a year ago, they were a top-30 offense among FCS squads in multiple categories, including total offense (434.2 yards per game) and scoring (32.1 points per game).

● UCA returns leading rusher Darius Hale, a 5-foot-11, 225-pound junior who accounted for 954 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. He is joined in the backfield by 180-pound speedster ShunDerrick Powell, who had 1,513 yards and 18 touchdowns with North Alabama a year ago.

● According to the game contract, Central Arkansas will be paid $435,000 for this game. Officials will be from the Big 12 Conference.

● Unfortunately, the contract is for a single game, not a home-and-home series. So the Cowboys won’t get the opportunity to play at Central Arkansas’ Estes Stadium, which has purple and gray turf with stripes alternating every five yards.

● Here’s Central Arkansas’ contribution to college football’s all-name team: Junior defensive back Dude Person.

More: How will Oklahoma State football fare in 2023? Here are our game-by-game predictions

Uni-guess

White-orange-white: This is always a solid guess for the season opener, though the Pokes will occasionally go against the traditional look to start the year. But with the new uniforms with a built-in throwback style, it feels like tradition will win the day. Just to spice up the look, let’s go with the script Cowboys on the white helmet.

OSU vs. Central Arkansas

KICKOFF: 6 p.m. Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater (ESPN+)

More: Oklahoma State football from A to Z: Everything you need to know about 2023 OSU Cowboys

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State football should get running game on track vs. UCA