Four Downs with Good Counsel OT and Penn State commit Landon Tengwall

Landon Tengwall is one of the top offensive tackles in the country for the class of 2021. He'd earned upwards of 30 offers, including those from University of Maryland, LSU and Alabama before recently giving his verbal commitment to Penn State.

At 6-6, 305 pounds, the 4-star recruit anchors Good Counsel's offensive line. Last year, GC's potent rushing attack and stingy defense led them to a WCAC championship. In 2020, they'll attempt to do it again.

We went "four downs" with Tengwall, and nothing was out of bounds.

1st Down

Anybody that knows much about you knows how impressive you are in the weight room. What led you to becoming a workout warrior? And what are some of your most impressive feats?

Tengwall: The weight room started for me in 8th grade. But once I got to Pallotti [High School] it really took off for me. We were in there everyday grinding and I had guys around me wanting to be great, so that pushed me and gave me the mindset I have today.

My numbers for the three main lifts are as follows: Bench -- 400 lbs, squat -- 565 lbs, power clean -- 315 lbs.

2nd Down

Wow. Yea, I think that's more than I lift in a week … combined. I remember your days at Pallotti; Blake Corum (University of Michigan) was there as well at that point. Jared and James Patterson (University of Buffalo) had just graduated -- Chase Young even spent some time with the Panthers. Pallotti is certainly one of the most underrecognized and potentially underappreciated programs in the DMV.

That leads us to a program that is certainly not under the radar; Penn State. You recently announced your commitment to PSU, but to my understanding, Notre Dame was in the running as well. Describe the exact moment when you became 100% certain you wanted to spend the next 3-4 years in Happy Valley.

Tengwall: Honestly, I've known for a long time it was going to be Penn State, I just had to make sure. The coaches and the players are the type of people I want to be around and associate myself with. A lot of the guys on the team are DMV guys so that helped them a lot.

Story continues

I love coach Franklin and I can't wait to get up there.

3rd Down

You know where else there are a lot of DMV guys? University of Maryland! Just putting it out there … if you change your mind, I'm certain Testudo will still welcome you to College Park with open arms.

As a student athlete in the WCAC, you have the benefit of playing with and against the top talent in the DMV, and the country for what it's worth. Who is the toughest assignment you've drawn? And name one offensive talent from another team you'd love to open holes for.

Tengwall: Toughest person to block was [defensive tackle] Cam Goode of SJC [St. John's College], two years ago. That dude is underrated. I see him getting to the league from UCF [University of Central Florida].

I'd love to block for Caleb [Williams, Gonzaga] in college. I hope we can get him in Happy Valley. That's my guy.

4th Down

Cam Goode had some of the best feet in the business; and that may be the first pleasantry I've ever heard exchanged between Falcons and Eagles!

Bringing it back to the present day, you all won the WCAC championship last season, but much of your vaunted defense has graduated. Of course the goal is to make it happen again. Who do you anticipate stepping up so that your offense can take the next step in 2020?

Tengwall: GC has had some great running backs recently. A lot of them are passed up on by [Power 5] colleges. LaTrell Palmer is doing damage up at JMU [James Madison] as a freshman, Mo [Mohamed Ibrahim] at Minnesota. Look for Sy'veon [Wilkerson] to do similar [at Delaware State]. I see that trend continuing, as we have a two-headed monster at running back this year in Lejay Hatcher and Sean Aaron. If they both have big years, I see us doing very well in the WCAC.

I can't wait. Thank you for your time brother. Stay safe in these streets!

Four Downs with Good Counsel OT and Penn State commit Landon Tengwall originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington