Four defensive starters suffer injuries in Arkansas football's loss to Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. — Arkansas football dropped its fourth-straight game Saturday night against Ole Miss, and to make matters worse, injuries are starting to pile up for the Razorbacks.

In his postgame press conference, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said four defensive starters — Chris Paul Jr., Alfahiym Walcott, Cameron Ball and Jaylon Braxton — suffered injuries in the 27-20 loss to the Rebels.

Pittman said he doesn't believe any of the four injuries are season-ending, but he's concerned about all four players' availability for next week at Alabama.

In addition to those four, cornerback Dwight McGlothern did not play Saturday night after suffering a concussion last week against Texas A&M.

On a positive injury note, defensive lineman John Morgan III did dress for Arkansas against Ole Miss after collapsing on the field last week and being taken to a local hospital.

