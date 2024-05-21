Four decades after Michael Jordan, Caitlin Clark is getting her own line of Wilson basketballs

Caitlin Clark has signed a multiyear sponsorship deal with the sports equipment giant Wilson that will include the release of a signature line of basketballs.

The deal echoes a partnership Michael Jordan signed with Wilson shortly after he entered the NBA in 1984.

Clark's deal, the financial terms of which were not immediately disclosed, includes the release of three different basketball designs, as well as other Wilson-branded products and initiatives.

“Wilson has been with me across some of the most pivotal moments in my career so far, and I couldn’t be more excited to continue driving basketball forward alongside them,” Clark said in a statement. “It feels surreal to have my own basketball collection, and to affect what that means for future generations of athletes.”

The first drop in the collection goes live Tuesday, featuring Wilson’s white-and-gold WNBA basketball with personalized laser engravings "celebrating iconic Clark moments," the company said.

“Wilson is made to celebrate the most iconic moments in sport, and we have always aligned ourselves with trailblazers who break boundaries and write their own story,” Amanda Lamb, head of global brand at Wilson, said in a statement. “Caitlin Clark is not just a record-setting athlete, but a cultural icon who has had a profound impact on the game. We couldn’t be prouder to join forces with her to continue innovating basketball both on and off the court.”

Clark has had an uneasy first set of games to start off her WNBA career, with her Indiana Fever squad remaining winless through Monday. However, Clark sits in the league's top-5 for average points, assists and blocks per game.

On Monday, Clark received her first technical foul after cursing at a referee for refusing to call a foul.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com