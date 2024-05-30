Four days of incredible prizes: Win a trip to the Etihad Stadium for four people

City fans from around the world can get the chance to watch the Premier League champions, with our latest four-in-a-row competition.

To mark City's history-making title triumph, we've launched Four Days of Incredible Prizes, to help fans celebrate in style with a range of exclusive prizes from the Club and our partners.

Day three includes a top prize of a trip to Manchester for up to four people, including travel, accommodation and tickets to a match next season.

For your chance to win, make sure you have signed up or logged into your free Cityzens account and click the button below, or follow this link.

Other prizes launched today include a limited edition Asahi Champions gift box, including two bottles of Champions-label Asahi Super Dry and two bottles of Asahi Super Dry zero alcohol, all in a unique Man City and Asahi branded presentation pack.

To enter click here or below (open to over-18s in the UK only).

We've also got 10 boxes of Rice Krispies Champions Edition packs from Kellogg's up for grabs, for eagle-eyed fans taking part in our Guess the Player quiz.

Fans in the US can also enter for their chance to win tickets to one of our four pre-season tour matches stateside this summer. Click here for more details.

You can stay up to date with all the latest competition on your Cityzens feed or our dedicated Four Days of Incredible Prizes page.